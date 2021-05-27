newsbreak-logo
Alexandria awarded $11.9 million for drainage projects

By Alena Noakes
kalb.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALEXANDRIA, La. - The City of Alexandria has been awarded $11.9 million by the Louisiana Watershed Initiative to fund two local drainage projects. “We are very pleased and grateful to the Louisiana Watershed Initiative for making these two critically needed awards to Alexandria,” said Mayor Jeffrey W. Hall. “Drainage and flooding is a significant concern to the residents of Alexandria, and we know we don’t have the resources available locally to do what needs to be done to truly fix the problem. The people of Alexandria really deserve this support, and we are so grateful to everyone who made this possible – including engineers, contractors, consultants, our employees and our state and federal delegation officials.”

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alexandria, LA
Government
State
Louisiana State
City
Alexandria, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Louisiana#Drainage#Engineers#Horseshoe Canal Hardening#Construction#Contractors#Southern Rapides Parish#Consultants#Lake#U S Hwy#La#Mayor#Concrete#165 South Masonic Drive#Awards#Red River
