Alexandria awarded $11.9 million for drainage projects

ALEXANDRIA, La. - The City of Alexandria has been awarded $11.9 million by the Louisiana Watershed Initiative to fund two local drainage projects. “We are very pleased and grateful to the Louisiana Watershed Initiative for making these two critically needed awards to Alexandria,” said Mayor Jeffrey W. Hall. “Drainage and flooding is a significant concern to the residents of Alexandria, and we know we don’t have the resources available locally to do what needs to be done to truly fix the problem. The people of Alexandria really deserve this support, and we are so grateful to everyone who made this possible – including engineers, contractors, consultants, our employees and our state and federal delegation officials.”