Oxbotica and TRL pilot safety framework for off-road autonomous vehicles

By Joe O’Halloran,
Computer Weekly
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePublicity outlining the potential of autonomous vehicles is probably now matched by shock stories of a driverless wild west. To bring structure to the nascent industry, Oxbotica and TRL have unveiled a code of practice for the safe and cost-effective deployment of autonomous vehicles in unstructured off-highway environments. The two...

www.computerweekly.com
Madison, WIEurekAlert

The environmental trade-offs of autonomous vehicles

Optimistic predictions expect reliable autonomous vehicles to be commercially available by 2030, at a time when mobility is undergoing a profound shift away from traditional modes of transportation and towards door-to-door services. Previous analysis suggested that public transport will lose market share to autonomous vehicles, but the environmental impact of changing transport use has hardly been considered. New research shows that the convenience of autonomous vehicles would likely come at an environmental cost.
Carsarxiv.org

A Review of Autonomous Road Vehicle Integrated Approaches to an Emergency Obstacle Avoidance Maneuver

As passenger vehicle technologies have advanced, so have their capabilities to avoid obstacles, especially with developments in tires, suspensions, steering, as well as safety technologies like ABS, ESC, and more recently, ADAS systems. However, environments around passenger vehicles have also become more complex, and dangerous. There have previously been studies that outline driver tendencies and performance capabilities when attempting to avoid obstacles while driving passenger vehicles. Now that autonomous vehicles are being developed with obstacle avoidance capabilities, it is important to target performance that meets or exceeds that of human drivers. This manuscript highlights systems that are crucial for an emergency obstacle avoidance maneuver (EOAM) and identifies the state-of-the-art for each of the related systems, while considering the nuances of traveling at highway speeds. Some of the primary EOAM-related systems/areas that are discussed in this review are: general path planning methods, system hierarchies, decision-making, trajectory generation, and trajectory-tracking control methods. After concluding remarks, suggestions for future work which could lead to an ideal EOAM development, are discussed.
EconomyPhys.org

GM's newest vehicle: Off-road, self-driving rover for moon

General Motors is teaming up with Lockheed Martin to produce the ultimate off-road, self-driving, electric vehicles—for the moon. The project announced Wednesday is still in the early stages and has yet to score any NASA money. But the goal is to design light yet rugged vehicles that will travel farther and faster than the lunar rovers that carried NASA's Apollo astronauts in the early 1970s, the companies said.
Retailagrinews-pubs.com

Edmunds: The top off-road vehicles for 2021

It’s no surprise that trucks and SUVs continue to dominate the U.S. vehicle market. But in a further move, automakers are increasingly building more SUVs and trucks that are specifically designed for off-road driving. With special enhancements to improve traction, ground clearance and even visibility, these vehicles can climb over...
arxiv.org

Range Image-based LiDAR Localization for Autonomous Vehicles

Robust and accurate, map-based localization is crucial for autonomous mobile systems. In this paper, we exploit range images generated from 3D LiDAR scans to address the problem of localizing mobile robots or autonomous cars in a map of a large-scale outdoor environment represented by a triangular mesh. We use the Poisson surface reconstruction to generate the mesh-based map representation. Based on the range images generated from the current LiDAR scan and the synthetic rendered views from the mesh-based map, we propose a new observation model and integrate it into a Monte Carlo localization framework, which achieves better localization performance and generalizes well to different environments. We test the proposed localization approach on multiple datasets collected in different environments with different LiDAR scanners. The experimental results show that our method can reliably and accurately localize a mobile system in different environments and operate online at the LiDAR sensor frame rate to track the vehicle pose.
CarsPosted by
TheStreet

FLIP. First Fully Autonomous Vehicle By SberAutoTech

MOSCOW, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SberAutoTech, a Sber ecosystem company, has revealed a prototype of its own autonomous vehicle for future mobility, FLIP. The brand-new and fully self-driving vehicle has been developed to match the highest level in international driving automation classification. It pursues the new mobility concept providing quick, safe, and comfortable transportation for passengers through cutting-edge IT and automotive technologies.
Economyarmy-technology.com

DLA selects Robotic Research to develop unmanned autonomous guided vehicle

Robotic Research has secured a contract from the US Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) to develop an unmanned autonomous guided vehicle (AGV). The AGVs will be used as tow vehicles for storage facilities to enhance logistics efficiency and safety. Currently, DLA maintains 20 storage sites, with more than 570 warehouses. The...
Carssmartcitiesworld.net

Podcast: Connected and autonomous vehicles - where the rubber hits the road.

CAVs and the data they produce could ultimately become a key part of the wider connected communities. From drones to AI-driven connected cars running on a wealth of data, CAVs is one of smart cities most exciting areas and something that will form a key plank of innovation in the decade ahead. SmartCitiesWorld recently sat down with Michael Ger, Managing Director, Manufacturing and Automotive at Cloudera, and Douglas O’Flaherty, Global Ecosystem Leader at IBM Storage, to discuss the autonomous vehicle market, its opportunities today and what lies in wait for the decade ahead. Below is an extract from the conversation, which has been edited for length and clarity.
Businessaftermarketnews.com

Scania Growth Capital Invests In Autonomous Vehicle Sensors

Scania’s corporate venture capital-fund announces investment of € 7.5 million (approximately $9.1m US) in Scantinel to finance further growth in its specialist LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) technology. Scantinel Photonics GmbH is a leading LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) start-up and a part of the ZEISS Ventures portfolio, based in...
CarsWebProNews

Germany Clearing Autonomous Vehicles for Regular Use

Germany is poised to be the first country to clear autonomous vehicles for everyday use. According to Deutsche Welle, Germany’s lower house of parliament has passed a bill that paves the way for autonomous vehicle integration, with the bill moving to the upper chamber for passage. The bill would allow autonomous vehicles to be a standard part of daily traffic, with minimal restrictions.
EconomyThe Next Web

Mapping the most important companies in autonomous vehicle tech

This article was written by Augustin Friedel, Smart Mobility Expert onThe Urban Mobility Daily, the content site of the Urban Mobility Company, a Paris-based company which is moving the business of mobility forward through physical and virtual events and services. Join their community of 10K+ global mobility professionals by signing up for theUrban Mobility Weekly newsletter. Read the original articlehere and follow them onLinkedin andTwitter.
Carsinnotechtoday.com

Why Smart Roads are Just as Important as Autonomous Vehicles

There’s no doubt that self-driving cars, or autonomous vehicles (AVs), are much safer than the average person-manned vehicle. In fact, more than 90% of serious crashes are due to human error, which means autonomous vehicles have the potential to significantly reduce the number of collisions and save lives. However, there...
CarsThe Next Web

Germany says ‘JA!’ to fully autonomous vehicles hitting public roads in 2022

German lawmakers have voted for a bill that will allow highly automated vehicles (Level 4 of autonomous driving) to be used in regular operation by 2022. The bill was passed last Thursday by the lower chamber of parliament, the Bundestag, as a draft law, named “Road Traffic Act and the Compulsory Insurance Act – Act on Autonomous Driving.”
CarsPosted by
TheStreet

Autonomous Vehicle Day: IDTechEx Discusses Autonomous Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) Is 2-3 Years Away, For Real This Time

BOSTON, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Autonomous cars will be here in 2 years" has been a standard sentence from the industry for the past 5 years or so. Now there is good reason to expect autonomous ride-hailing services to hit our roads within 3 years. So, what has happened in the last year in the world of autonomy to give this confidence boost? Well, a few things actually. Breaking the previous year down into the most significant advancements: COVID-19 has kick-started the next phase of autonomous testing, technology maturity continues to more than double year on year, sensor prices are coming down and performance is increasing, and there are genuine autonomous services available, just in very limited conditions. To mark Autonomous Vehicle Day, observed on May 31, this article examines progress in more detail.
ChinaHigh Performance Composites

EHang reveals long-range composite autonomous aerial vehicle

On May 26 EHang (Guangzhou, China) revealed its new type of electric passenger-grade autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV), the VT-30, said to be the first in EHang’s product suite that is designed for intercity transportation. Incorporating composite materials, VT-30’s hybrid structure is designed to travel a distance of up to 300 kilometers with a designed flight time of up to 100 minutes and is designed as a safe, convenient, efficient, eco-friendly and intelligent air mobility solutions for intercity travel. As EHang’s long-range flagship product, VT-30 will complement EH216, a product focusing on intracity air mobility, to further expand the air transportation network and improve the future urban air mobility (UAM) ecosystem.
Technologyarxiv.org

A Dispersed Federated Learning Framework for 6G-Enabled Autonomous Driving Cars

Sixth-Generation (6G)-based Internet of Everything applications (e.g. autonomous driving cars) have witnessed a remarkable interest. Autonomous driving cars using federated learning (FL) has the ability to enable different smart services. Although FL implements distributed machine learning model training without the requirement to move the data of devices to a centralized server, it its own implementation challenges such as robustness, centralized server security, communication resources constraints, and privacy leakage due to the capability of a malicious aggregation server to infer sensitive information of end-devices. To address the aforementioned limitations, a dispersed federated learning (DFL) framework for autonomous driving cars is proposed to offer robust, communication resource-efficient, and privacy-aware learning. A mixed-integer non-linear (MINLP) optimization problem is formulated to jointly minimize the loss in federated learning model accuracy due to packet errors and transmission latency. Due to the NP-hard and non-convex nature of the formulated MINLP problem, we propose the Block Successive Upper-bound Minimization (BSUM) based solution. Furthermore, the performance comparison of the proposed scheme with three baseline schemes has been carried out. Extensive numerical results are provided to show the validity of the proposed BSUM-based scheme.
Technologyarxiv.org

Simple But Effective Redundant Odometry for Autonomous Vehicles

Robust and reliable ego-motion is a key component of most autonomous mobile systems. Many odometry estimation methods have been developed using different sensors such as cameras or LiDARs. In this work, we present a resilient approach that exploits the redundancy of multiple odometry algorithms using a 3D LiDAR scanner and a monocular camera to provide reliable state estimation for autonomous vehicles. Our system utilizes a stack of odometry algorithms that run in parallel. It chooses from them the most promising pose estimation considering sanity checks using dynamic and kinematic constraints of the vehicle as well as a score computed between the current LiDAR scan and a locally built point cloud map. In this way, our method can exploit the advantages of different existing ego-motion estimating approaches. We evaluate our method on the KITTI Odometry dataset. The experimental results suggest that our approach is resilient to failure cases and achieves an overall better performance than individual odometry methods employed by our system.
TrafficAUTOCAR.co.uk

Aurrigo begins autonomous shuttle trials on Cambridge roads

Autonomous transport company Aurrigo has begun trials of the Auto-Shuttle, a self-driving bus, today in Cambridge. The Auto-Shuttle, which was revealed last year, is able to seat 10 people (when not social distancing) and will drive on roads surrounded by other traffic, including cars, lorries, vans, bikes and pedestrians. Three...
TrafficAutoblog

Many drivers feel less safe sharing the road with autonomous cars

Although autonomous test vehicles are allowed on public roads in 38 states, plus Washington D.C., a survey from AAA and Harvard shows that many drivers don't like the idea of sharing roads with these test vehicles. In fact, depending on the road and vehicle, 43% to 53% felt less safe having the test vehicles on the road. Only 11% to 13% felt safer with those vehicles on the road, and the remainder were either unsure or felt it wouldn't change things.
Cincinnati, OHGovernment Technology

Cincinnati Airport Tests Autonomous Luggage Vehicle

Self-driving technology could take over the job of driving luggage movement vehicles at airports. Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) is experimenting with autonomous technology in the vehicles carrying luggage between the terminal and aircraft. One of the airport’s luggage-transporting vehicles — known as ground tugs — has been outfitted with...