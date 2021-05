DURHAM – Junior Ethan Murray matched his career-high of four hits while leading the Duke baseball team to a 9-6 victory over Wofford on Tuesday night at Jack Coombs Field. Duke tallied 17 hits in the contest to match its season high. After not scoring in the first inning, the Blue Devils scored in six consecutive innings to win the game. Murray's career-high-matching four hits and three RBIs led Duke at the plate. Seniors Joey Loperfido and Michael Rothenberg each recorded three hits in their outings, with Rothenberg adding a home run and two RBIs.