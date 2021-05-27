Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salt Lake City, UT

3 outdoors roadtrip destinations within 4 hours of Salt Lake City

ksl.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY — Road trips became more popular last year as Utahns wanted to travel more safely during a pandemic. Between Memorial Day weekend and the final stages of a pandemic, many Utahns are likely taking to the road this weekend for fun and adventure. Here are three excellent...

www.ksl.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Lifestyle
Local
Utah Lifestyle
City
Moab, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Biking#Roadtrip#Desert Trip#Outdoor Adventure#Road Trips#Wyoming Utahns#Alpine#Utahraptor State#The Utah Legislature#Atv#Cond Nast Traveler#Ohv#Travel Wyoming#Tripadvisor#Camping Destinations#Outdoors#Lake Bonneville#Ample Hiking#White Water Rafting#Enjoy Spectacular Sunsets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Biking
News Break
Travel
News Break
Hiking
Related
Utah Statetheculturetrip.com

The Best Hotels in Cedar City, Utah

With its nearby ski resorts, national parks and forest, and year-round schedule of festivals, Cedar City, Utah, is an eclectic hub with plenty to offer. Whether you’re here to hike in Zion National Park or get involved in the Utah Shakespeare Festival, we’ve picked the best hotels – all bookable on Culture Trip.
Utah Statetheculturetrip.com

Where to Stay in and Around Zion National Park, Utah

From a cowboy ranch to a glamping tent, via a dinky house with spectacular mesa views, these are the best places to stay in and around Zion National Park, Utah. Utah has spectacular national parks, from the wind-carved windows in Arches, to the chasms of Canyonlands and weird hoodoos of Bryce Canyon. But Zion? Zion is something else. It’s one of the most biodiverse parks in Utah, offering forest treks, epic drives, emerald pools, lush hanging gardens and candy-stripe canyons. To explore it properly, you’ll want a spacious, comfy base in which to crash – and that’s where we come in, with these places to stay in and around Zion National Park, all available to book on Culture Trip.
Utah Stateskiutah.com

Spring Skiing in Utah: A Case of the Wiggles

Wiggles—sometimes called Snakes—arrive alongside the spring thaw each season in Utah. The humble architects of these edifices typically remain anonymous. They could be die-hard locals, lifties, patrollers or mountain ops crew. Regardless of the details of their origin, the siren call of a sinuous wiggle is challenging to ignore. Buckle up and prepare to hold on because surviving the entire length of the wiggle without bailing is quite a feat. Here’s a rundown of the wiggles we spied or heard tale of this season. This will serve as a useful guide in future seasons as to where to locate or establish your local wiggle.
Utah StatePosted by
i84005

Lake Mountain (Utah) – A Photo Essay

Lake Mountain is a Mountain Range that is located in the northern end of Utah County. To its east, it is bordered by Saratoga Springs and Utah lake. To its West, it is boarded by Eagle Mountain and the Cedar Valley. “The range is arc-shaped, curved to the east. The Lake Mountains have no prominent peaks, but a central ridgeline, about 5 miles (8.0 km) long, that trends slightly north-northwest by south-southeast. The highest point in the range is an unnamed peak, with an elevation of 7,690 feet (2,340 m). There are seventeen named canyons on the east side of the range, running toward Utah Lake: Long, Pfieffer, Burnt (southern), Chaparral, Miners, Potter, Enoch, Seep, Little, Olaf, Limekiln, Losee, Clark, Israel, Lott, Burnt (northern), and Reformation canyons (from south to north), with Limekiln Canyon being in the approximate center. The west side has much fewer named canyons, running toward Cedar Valley: Mercer, Ivans, Wildcat, and Wiley (from south to north), with Wiley Canyon being in the approximate center.” [Source] Israel and Hidden Hollow on the north end of the range are where a lot of Eagle Mountain and Saratoga Springs residents enjoy the outdoors. The mountain range also has some well-used mountain biking paths.
Salt Lake City, UTutahbusiness.com

How Brent Anderson founded the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium

The Founder Series is a monthly column by and about Utah founders and how they got to where they are today. Click here to read past articles in the series. For my fifth birthday, my grandmother gave me a hardcover book called The Sea. This single gift determined the direction for the rest of my life.
Utah Statekslsports.com

Dine & Dash Gameday: Salt Lake City’s Best Pregame Meal

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Help Tom Hackett find the best football foods in the state of Utah with Dine & Dash: Gameday. Hackett will feature a few of the best places for that pregame meal from Logan to St. George. Vote for your favorite!. This week is all about...
Posted by
Diana Rus

3 Movies with the main filming locations in Utah

Utah attracts a huge number of filmmakers eager to show everything our state has to offer to the entire world. Utah has a highly diversified economy, with major sectors including transportation, education, information technology and research, government services, mining; it is also a major tourist destination for outdoor recreation.
Utah Stateupr.org

Reopening The Arts And The 45-Star Flag On Monday's Access Utah

Kurt Bestor is a Utah-based composer and performer, known for his Christmas concerts, his film and television scores, and his haunting musical prayer for peace “Prayer of the Children.” He will be leading performances of “The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber” in Logan on May 21 and 22. He’ll join...
Salt Lake City, UTKUTV

Salt Lake area has some of the country's fastest-selling homes, new numbers show

(KUTV) — Homes in Utah are selling at one of the fastest rates in the United States. According to the latest RE/MAX National Housing Report for April 2021, the Salt Lake City metro area is in a three-way tie (with Boise and Seattle) for the lowest number of days on the market at just 14. Nationally, the average is 32 days, defined as the time from a house being listed to going under contract. Wichita, Kansas scored the lowest in the country at 12 days, followed by Omaha, Nebraska at 13, the report stated.
Salt Lake City, UTGephardt Daily

UDoH announces week’s free antigen test sites

UTAH, May 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Monday announced available test sites for people who want to get free antigen tests, open to age 3 through adult. Locations selected for testing this week include:. TestUtah sites:. Box Elder County:. Bear River Middle School, 300...