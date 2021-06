Sure, romantic breakups hurt, but people don't talk enough about how friendship breakups are earth-shattering as well. There’s a lot of self-care tips around how to move on from an ex, but there are fewer guides on how to get our shit together when our best friends — who might be as close as family members — part ways with us. I had my fair share of friendship breakups over the years, and I still wonder what became of those I shared memories with. For those whose friendships died a slow painful death, who fell out of love with their friends, and who got ghosted when you needed friends, here are five books about friendship breakups that might give some comfort, especially in these trying times: