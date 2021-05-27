newsbreak-logo
XSET’s Jarvis on moving from playing to coaching: ‘It’s been a long time coming’

By Hunter Cooke
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXSET are pushing into the second stage of the NAL with a face that will be well-known to Rainbow Six Siege veterans: Sam Jarvis. Jarvis has been a professional player since the halcyon days of year one Rainbow Six Siege and has spent time on Luminosity, TSM, DarkZero, FlipSid3 Tactics, SK Gaming, and Ominous. And now, after a long, storied career as a player, he’s transitioning into a full-time coaching role for the first time.

