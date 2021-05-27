XSET’s Jarvis on moving from playing to coaching: ‘It’s been a long time coming’

It appears role swaps are the name of the game for this LEC offseason. SK Gaming announced today it would be making changes to its roster ahead of the 2021 League of Legends Summer Split. Jungler Kristian “TynX” Østergaard Hansen will no longer be a starting member of the team, and SK stated it will be “supporting TynX in finding a new home if that is his choice,” although the org has not confirmed whether he will remain with the team as a substitute.