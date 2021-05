In more ways than one, Jai Rodriquez is a unique talent on the gridiron. Not only is Rodriquez big, 6-6, 275, but he is also killing it in the weight room with a bench max at 295, squat max at 395, and a clean at 285. With the long arms, size, and strength comes the attitude to dominate defenders at the snap of the ball. How and where Rodriquez moves defensive linemen and linebackers around like ragdolls all depends on the Desert Vista play call. Their three-star talent can line up in the interior and at either tackle spot after rotating from the left to right side during the 2020 season. That incredible versatility might be on further display in 2021 with some snaps at center.