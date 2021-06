The alleged Christianterrorist who mowed down a Muslim family was laughing as he got out of his blood covered truck, according to a witness.Four members of a Canadian immigrant family were left dead and one hospitalised after Nathaniel Veltman, 20, allegedly crashed his vehicle into them deliberately as they took a walk.A taxi driver was taking a coffee break when the suspect pulled up in his black truck and told him to call the police as he had just killed someone, Yellow Taxi London president Hassan Savehilaghi told The Free Press on the driver’s behalf.The pickup driver was wearing...