Ubisoft begins testing Rainbow Six Siege crossplay, will outline cross-progression plans next month
Crossplay is seemingly making its way to Rainbow Six Siege, and with it comes hopes for cross-progression. Ubisoft said it is currently testing crossplay between PC and cloud-based platforms. While there isn’t much information available at this time, the developer will be sharing more with the community regarding its crossplay and cross-progression plans in the near future. Ubisoft is holding its cards close to its chest until the Ubisoft Forward event on June 12.dotesports.com