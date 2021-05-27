Ubisoft begins testing Rainbow Six Siege crossplay, will outline cross-progression plans next month

Favela has been completely reworked for Rainbow Six Siege Operation North Star. This map was originally built for players to experiment with destruction around it and how that could be advantageous tactically. It was never intended for competitive use. This rework fixes that, giving Favela a new look and feel that’s only possible when a map has been rebuilt from the ground up in this way. In this preview, we’re going to show you a few of the changes that you can expect to see when Operation North Star launches in early June.