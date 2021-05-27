newsbreak-logo
NYS lawmakers propose bills to crack down on illegal drag racing on city streets

By Marla Diamond
Audacy
 3 days ago
NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — Three New York State senators on Thursday introduced new bills aimed at cracking down on illegal drag racing on New York City streets. Drag racing on upper Broadway is a menace all year long, according to resident Laurel Crowder, but especially in the summer months.

