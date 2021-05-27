newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Local newspapers can help reduce polarization with opinion pages that focus on local issues

By Date
MENAFN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(MENAFN - The Conversation) If you''re confused about opinion journalism and what it is, you''re not alone. Many Americans are. But even so, the editorials, opinion columns and letters to the editor that fill the op-ed pages could help bridge political divides in the U.S. and offer some help to struggling local news outlets.

menafn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opinion Journalism#Local News#News Media#American Politics#Public Opinion#Partisan Politics#Op Ed Columns#Menafn#Americans#Democrats#Republicans#Desert Sun#The Desert Sun#Democratic#The Ventura County Sun#Opinion Pages#Political Polarization#Opinion Columns#Daily Newspapers#Opinion Editor Positions
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Related
EconomyCanton Repository

Letter to the Editor: Local newspapers adapt to survive

A recent writer complained about the many changes to The Repository and stated that he wanted the old Repository back. Many recent changes did reduce the quality of the paper compared to the good old days, but these steps were taken to try and ensure the future of our 200-plus-year-old paper.
Orlando, FLwmfe.org

Sentinel Guild Vows To Keep Searching For Local Buyer For Newspaper

The union representing newsroom staff at the Orlando Sentinel says it won’t stop trying to find local owners for the paper. Shareholders at the Sentinel’s parent company Tribune Publishing voted on Friday to approve the sale of the newspaper chain to Alden Global Capital. The hedge fund is known for buying newspapers and cutting budgets to boost profits.
Politicslaconiadailysun.com

Peter Kirk: Discussion of national issues missing from opinion pages

What happened to political discourse in this paper?. I have seen many important discussions concerning local issues which are very important. However, national concerns are just as important. Has this site decided not to allow differences of opinion to be publicly aired?. Perhaps the President Joe Biden/Vice President Kamala Harris...
ElectionsMarietta Daily Journal

Commentary: Democracy and division: Can democratic innovations reduce polarization?

More than ever, Americans are concerned about political polarization. Public Agenda's most recent Hidden Common Ground survey found that 93% of Americans say it is important to reduce divisiveness in the United States. More than one-third say that partisan divisiveness has affected their personal lives. And while the United States has become the poster child for hyperpartisanship, people in many other countries have similar concerns about their own political systems.
Economyiyapoker77.site

Marketing Millennials Influential Generation Consumers PDF 56b6743c0

Marketing to Millennials: Reach the Largest and Most Influential Generation of Consumers Ever PDF. by Jeff Fromm : Marketing to Millennials: Reach the Largest and Most Influential Generation of Consumers Ever. ISBN : #0814433227 | Date : 2013-07-02 Description :. PDF-e6be4 | The numbers cannot be ignored: eighty million Millennials...
Economyssir.org

For Social Business to Become the Norm, We Need to Build a Social Business Infrastructure

Organizations that pursue social and environmental goals—alongside financial ones—are called “social businesses,” and there are many examples: Revolution Foods provides healthy school meals in the United States, Envie is a work integration social enterprise specialized in recycling activities in France, and salaUno provides low-cost vision care in Mexico. Public excitement for social business models like these has grown significantly—particularly among younger generations. Yet most businesses have continued to operate in the same old way: focused solely on maximizing profit and shareholder value, no matter what the social and environmental consequences of their actions are.
Skin CarePosted by
WWD

AAPI Leaders in Beauty Strive to Create Inclusivity

The beauty industry needs a more nuanced approach to continued diversification efforts, especially when it comes to Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders — and AAPI leaders in beauty are striving to make that shift happen. For a long time, representing AAPI people in beauty looked like featuring one person with...
POTUSPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Op-Ed: To keep social media from inciting violence, focus on responses to posts more than the posts themselves

When Facebook tried to get its external Oversight Board to decide whether it should ban Donald Trump permanently, the board demurred and tossed the hot potato back to Facebook, ordering the company to make the final call within six months. But one person had unwittingly offered a vital lesson in content moderation that Facebook and other tech companies have so far missed — Trump himself.
EconomyFOXBusiness

What is Consumers' Research, the group calling out 'woke' corporate branding?

Consumers' Research, an educational nonprofit dedicated to consumer information, made headlines this week after launching an ad campaign targeting corporations over "woke" political narratives. The seven-figure campaign calls out American Airlines, Nike and Coca-Cola, claiming they have put politicians before their customers. Consumers' Research Executive Director Will Hild told Fox...
Mental Healthboldtv.com

Amazon Offers Mental Health Benefits to Employees

It’s mental health awareness month, and Amazon announced they’ll be providing mental health benefits for all U.S. employees and their family members. It’s called the Resources For Living program and, of course, it’s free. Employees and anyone living in their homes have access to free one-on-one counseling sessions, whether it’s in person, video or over the phone. They’ll also receive self-care programs, a stress resource center and suicide-prevention support access. Amazon will fund up to 24 million counseling sessions per year for its U.S. employees.
HealthPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Experts: Pandemic ‘Massively Increased’ Number of People With Eating Disorders

Administrators say the number of patients seeking treatment for eating disorders has “massively increased” during the pandemic. “It’s like nothing we’ve ever seen before,” Alliance for Eating Disorders Awareness CEO Johanna Kandel told the Associated Press. Kandel said that the support groups run by her organization have seen their membership swell to more than 7,000. Dietitian Jillian Lampert, who is the chief strategy officer at the University of Minnesota-affiliated The Emily Program, said that daily calls for people looking for treatment have more than doubled during the pandemic to 130 from around 60. Patients tell her that because of the pandemic their lives feel “out of control,” she said. According to an analysis of patient data from about 80 U.S. hospitals conducted by the Associated Press, there has been a 30% increase in admissions for patients with eating disorders starting in March of 2020.
Personal FinanceAugusta Free Press

Rasoul proposes tax credits to increase subscriptions to local media outlets, incentives to advertise in local newspapers

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Roanoke Del. Sam Rasoul released on Tuesday a plan to support local journalism in the wake of the dramatic downsizing of newsrooms across the Commonwealth. “Sunlight is the best disinfectant,” said Rasoul, a candidate for the Democratic Party nomination for lieutenant governor....
Energy Industryissues.org

Can Nuclear Power Go Local?

With origins in the Cold War military-industrial complex, nuclear power struggles to reinvent itself as part of the inclusive, democratic future envisioned by progressives. Pushing meaningful climate and decarbonization policies through a divided Congress will require support from a broad coalition that brings together progressive-left climate groups that focus strongly on environmental justice and more centrist groups concerned especially with economic growth and international competitiveness. If nuclear energy could earn the support of both groups, it could contribute a great deal of green energy to the grid and enable ambitious climate policies. Although support for infrastructure spending and jobs in proposed climate legislation could benefit nuclear energy, the renewed focus on environmental justice has many on the left questioning nuclear’s role in the future. We propose that some of these reservations could be overcome—but only if the nuclear industry significantly changes its modus operandi, embracing not just new technological pathways, but also a more democratic, inclusive approach to how it does business.
Economymediapost.com

Havas Finds Growing Consumer 'Cynicism,' Only 25% Of Brands Even Matter

After reaching an all-time high of 77% when it released its last global study in 2019, the percentage of brands consumers say they can live without has declined to 75%, according to the 2021 edition of Havas' every-other-year "Meaningful Brands" study. The study, which is based on surveys of hundreds...