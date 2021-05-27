Florida to open 2021 with night game in the Swamp

Michigan State is no stranger to Friday night football, and when the 2021 season kicks off, the Spartans will be back in a familiar position. After opening the season on Friday night from 2011-19, Michigan State returns to action this fall with a 9 p.m. kickoff on Sept. 3 at Northwestern. The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 4, but when the Big Ten released start times for a handful of games on Thursday, it had been moved up a day.