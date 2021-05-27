Florida to open 2021 with night game in the Swamp
GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Florida will reopen Ben Hill Griffin Stadium to a full-capacity crowd under the lights to begin the 2021 football season. On Thursday, two more game times were announced by TV networks. Florida's season opener against Florida Atlantic on Sept. 4 will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET broadcast on the SEC Network, giving fans a chance to attend a night game in full force after capacity in the stadium was limited to about 17,000 fans during the 2020 campaign.247sports.com