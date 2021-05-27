newsbreak-logo
Douglas County, KS

KU ends mask mandate on campus, strongly encourages unvaccinated people to continue to wear masks

By Editorials
LJWORLD
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMasks are no longer required in most settings on the University of Kansas campus. Chancellor Douglas Girod sent a message to the university community on Thursday saying KU was eliminating the mask requirement after recent guidance from the CDC that fully vaccinated individuals could safely go maskless in most situations. KU lifted its mask mandate after Douglas County commissioners allowed a local mask mandate to expire on Wednesday.

