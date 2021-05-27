KU ends mask mandate on campus, strongly encourages unvaccinated people to continue to wear masks

Your masks may get a lot less use now, if you've been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Today's newest guidelines from the CDC say that people who have been vaccinated can safely congregate with people, outside and inside, without wearing a mask. "We have all longed for this moment," said Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, MPH, the director of the CDC, at a White House news conference. "If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing the things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic."