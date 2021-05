LAKE CHARLES—McNeese first year head women’s basketball coach Lynn Kennedy has completed his coaching staff by announcing the addition of Steve Yang and Jordan Stotler. “Steve will be an incredible addition to our staff,” said head coach Lynn Kennedy. “He brings extensive experience in recruiting the South, Midwest, and East Coast regions. He has successfully coached at every level and has coached with some of the best basketball coaches in the nation. We are excited to welcome Steve and his wife, Lisa and their three children to Lake Charles.”