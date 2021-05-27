Kickoff times announced for second, third and Syracuse game
The ACC announced on Thursday kickoff times for the first three weeks of the 2021 football season.
In addition to Clemson’s previously announced 7:30 p.m. game against Georgia on ABC on Sept. 4, Clemson will host South Carolina State at 5 p.m. on Sept. 11 on ACC Network and welcome Georgia Tech at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 18 on either ABC or ESPN.
In addition, the ACC confirmed that Clemson’s road game at Syracuse on Friday, Oct. 15 will kick off at 7 p.m. on ESPN.
