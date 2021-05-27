newsbreak-logo
Kickoff times announced for second, third and Syracuse game

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 2 days ago

The ACC announced on Thursday kickoff times for the first three weeks of the 2021 football season.

In addition to Clemson’s previously announced 7:30 p.m. game against Georgia on ABC on Sept. 4, Clemson will host South Carolina State at 5 p.m. on Sept. 11 on ACC Network and welcome Georgia Tech at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 18 on either ABC or ESPN.

In addition, the ACC confirmed that Clemson’s road game at Syracuse on Friday, Oct. 15 will kick off at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

