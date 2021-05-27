Stem cell research community drops 14-day limit on human embryo research

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRB), a leading microbiome therapeutics company, announced today that it will present the latest research from its early stage clinical development programs in two presentations at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, taking place virtually from June 4-8, 2021. In an oral presentation, Seres will share data from its collaboration with the University of Cologne (KÃ¶ln, Germany) assessing the association of the microbiome on clinical outcomes in allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) recipients. A separate poster presentation will include data from its collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York, NY) evaluating the correlation of microbiome composition with response to immune checkpoint inhibitor treatment in patients who have metastatic lung, urothelial or renal cancer, or metastatic melanoma.