Unemployment and conflict: how COVID-19 has affected women in Morocco

Just as the developed world begins its slow climb out of the hell of COVID-19, the pandemic has struck India with apocalyptic force, killing more people with greater speed than at almost any point in the last 14 months. In any other context, the carnage sweeping India would be generating global attention on a level with the 2014 West African Ebola outbreak or the 1992 Somalian famine. But with much of the world focused on its own COVID-19 crisis, the Indian tragedy is largely getting overlooked.