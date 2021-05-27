newsbreak-logo
Unemployment and conflict: how COVID-19 has affected women in Morocco

MENAFN
(MENAFN - The Conversation) Across the world, COVID-19 has completely disrupted lives. This includes the activities and social affairs within households. I wanted to explore how exactly it had affected gender roles, and the relationship between women and men, within households in Morocco. Morocco is basically a patriarchal society – laws gender relations are based fundamentally on the supremacy of the male head of the family, considered the main provider and decision maker. Women's lives, choices and mobility are controlled by the male members of their families.

#Working Women#Women And Men#Women In Morocco#Domestic Workers#Economic Equality#State Violence#Domestic Violence#Menafn#Moroccans#Islamic#Increased Violence#Gender Based Violence#Laws Gender Relations#Gender Inequities#Psychological Violence#Households#Economic Recovery#Physical Violence#Unpaid Domestic Work#State Policies
