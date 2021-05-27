Unemployment and conflict: how COVID-19 has affected women in Morocco
(MENAFN - The Conversation) Across the world, COVID-19 has completely disrupted lives. This includes the activities and social affairs within households. I wanted to explore how exactly it had affected gender roles, and the relationship between women and men, within households in Morocco. Morocco is basically a patriarchal society – laws gender relations are based fundamentally on the supremacy of the male head of the family, considered the main provider and decision maker. Women's lives, choices and mobility are controlled by the male members of their families.menafn.com