Global Technology Brand HONOR Launches Premium Fitness Tracker Band 6 in the UAE

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Features a bigger display, long-lasting battery, and blood oxygen monitoring capabilities. Global technology brand HONOR announced the availability of the HONOR Band 6 in the UAE, the latest addition to HONOR's premium wearable lineup. Equipped with a stunning 1.47-inch AMOLED display and packed full of health and fitness management functions with an outstanding 14-day battery life, the HONOR Band 6 is the perfect fusion of innovative style and exquisite technology, allowing users to keep better tabs on their mental and physical wellbeing.

menafn.com
