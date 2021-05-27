Global Technology Brand HONOR Launches Premium Fitness Tracker Band 6 in the UAE
Global technology brand HONOR announced the availability of the HONOR Band 6 in the UAE, the latest addition to HONOR's premium wearable lineup. Equipped with a stunning 1.47-inch AMOLED display and packed full of health and fitness management functions with an outstanding 14-day battery life, the HONOR Band 6 is the perfect fusion of innovative style and exquisite technology, allowing users to keep better tabs on their mental and physical wellbeing.