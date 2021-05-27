Global Technology Brand HONOR Launches Premium Fitness Tracker Band 6 in the UAE

Twitter might launch the premium subscription service soon for the users at affordable prices. The company is planning to add major features to the list. is planning to roll out a premium subscription-based service for the users namely Twitter Blue at $2.99 or Rs 219 per month. The model will come with the undo tweet feature that makes users undo the tweet posted a few seconds ago easily. Twitter has not yet enabled the editing tweet feature for the users. Another option comes out as the Collection section that makes it easy to save and organise the tweets from users that they can view later.