Flood Warning issued for Anderson, Freestone, Leon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 20:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-30 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Anderson; Freestone; Leon The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Trinity River At Trinidad affecting Navarro and Henderson Counties. Trinity River Near Long Lake (Oakwood) affecting Freestone, Anderson and Leon Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Sunday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Trinity River Near Long Lake (Oakwood). * Until Sunday evening. * At 7:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 36.8 feet. * Flood stage is 35.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Sunday morning and continue falling through early next week. * Impact...At 37.0 feet, Minor flooding of the Coffield Prison agricultural land, and ranch and farm lands along the river, is expected.