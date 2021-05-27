newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Amie Tsang

By Date
MENAFN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(MENAFN - The Conversation) Amie Tsang is an Occupational Therapist whose career is dedicated to working in partnership with presently and historically marginalized populations, centring narratives of personal resilience in systemic oppression. She has frontline experience in the homeless sector and is most recently the Health Equity Facilitator at CMHA-Toronto. Amie seeks to apply a critical, anti-oppressive lens to her work, whilst always acknowledging there is more to learn and unlearn. She holds Adjunct Lecturer status in the Department of OS & OT at the University of Toronto and serves on the board of directors at HomesFirst Society. She is this year's recipient of the Maytree Scholarship to support coverage of poverty in the context of Canadian human rights.

menafn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poverty#Menafn#Cmha Toronto#The University Of Toronto#Homesfirst Society#The Maytree Scholarship#Health Equity Facilitator#Adjunct Lecturer Status#Personal Resilience#Conversation#Lana#Canadian Human Rights#Narratives#Systemic Oppression#Frontline Experience#Populations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Human Rights
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
Related
Americaseppingforestguardian.co.uk

Remains of more than 200 children found at indigenous school in Canada

The remains of 215 children, some as young as three years old, have been found buried on the site of what was once Canada’s largest indigenous residential school. Chief Rosanne Casimir of the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc First Nation said in a news release that the remains were confirmed last weekend with the help of ground-penetrating radar.
Boston, MACleveland News - Fox 8

Dr. Amy Acton honored with Profile in Courage Award

BOSTON, Massachusetts (WCMH) — Former Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton was one of seven people honored by the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation with a special award for her role during the COVID-19 pandemic. Acton, along with the six others, received a special Profile in Courage Award...
MinoritiesGW Hatchet

Corcoran senior explores racism in the medical industry in thesis film

Racism in doctor-patient relationships takes center stage in one theatre student’s senior thesis film. Hannah Rose Sturgis, who double majored in theatre and journalism and mass communication, wrote, edited and starred in the one-woman film “Blood Real Red”, which is part of this year’s installment of NEXT, the Corcoran School of Art and Design’s annual display of seniors’ end-of-year projects. The film follows Lady, a young Black woman in Delaware, for more than a decade as she encounters doctors who discriminate against her because of her race.
AnimalsWZZM 13

One Good Thing: Amy Fultz and Chimp Haven

KEITHVILLE, La. — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. It is no secret that - for years - the United States government experimented on chimpanzees. Those days are done. But, hundreds of the chimps used in that research are still alive. And they are being cared for in a special place, co-founded by a woman from right here in West Michigan.
HealthUnion Leader

Amy Moore: Neglecting NH's most vulnerable

TWO YEARS AGO, my friend Paul Scott and I wrote an op-ed urging our legislators to invest in the Choices for Independence (CFI) waiver. Paul was one of thousands of medically vulnerable people in New Hampshire, ages 18 to over 100, who qualify for nursing homes but choose to remain in their own homes.
Books & Literaturesiouxcountyradio.com

Amy Liz Harrison

Amy Liz Harrison, a mother of eight, shares about her journey as an alcoholic to now 10 years of sobriety which she details in her book, Eternally Expecting. The book is available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1951407547/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_hsch_vapi_tpbk_p1_i0.
Books & Literaturebookmarks.reviews

The Best Reviewed Books of the Week

Francis Spufford’s Light Perpetual, Claire Fuller’s Unsettled Ground, Sarah Schulman’s Let the Record Show, and Aminatta Forna’s The Window Seat all feature among the Best Reviewed Books of the Week. 1. Light Perpetual by Francis Spufford. (Scribner) 14 Rave • 5 Positive • 1 Mixed. Read an excerpt from Light...
Photographyadafruit.com

The Medical Illustrations of Amie Fernandez #ArtTuesday

Amie Fernandez began with a love for science. Then, inspired by her artist sister, Fernandez brought art and science together in her current career: medical illustration. Here’s more from Art the Science:. A piece I would like to highlight is Skin Cancer Presentation in Dark Skin, which was one of...
AmericasPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Mass grave of Indigenous children uncovered at former Canadian school

The remains of 215 Indigenous children have been uncovered on the property of a former residential school in western Canada, according to a preliminary survey. Chief Rosanne Casimir of the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc First Nation said on Friday that ground-penetrating radar discovered the remains near the site of the Kamloops Indian Residential School, which operated in southern British Columbia from 1890 until 1969, CBC reported.
Businesslicenseglobal.com

Greenlight Appoints BeFound to Rep Albert Einstein in MENA

Greenlight, part of BEN Group New York, has appointed BeFound, a newly0-formed venture in Dubai, as the local licensing agency for the Albert Einstein brand. BeFound will represent the scientist across the MENA region, and will manage rights for consumer products as well as promotional licensing. “Working to expand the...
Minoritiesscarsdalenews.com

AAPI illustrator addresses cultural identity with Edgemont students

Edgemont High School’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Committee and Scarsdale High School’s Asian Conscientization and Empowerment (ACE) Club collaborated to present a YouTube livestream event May 17 featuring children’s book and comics illustrator, Ruth Chan, in celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage month. Chan was raised in...
Healthtelegraphherald.com

Ask Amy: Overwhelmed person struggles to be heard

Dear Amy: I can’t make people understand what I need. I say: “This is what I need,” but they don’t understand. My friends aren’t apathetic, but they seem to lack empathy for me. At different times this year I have said, “I’m overwhelmed, I can’t keep working this hard.” My...
Books & Literaturethenerddaily.com

Review: Beth and Amy by Virginia Kantra

In most Little Women adaptations, Beth and Amy March take a backseat in their older sister’s tale and are limited in their roles. But in Beth and Amy, Virginia Kantra’s new novel, the two sisters come alive and take centre stage in this modern adaptation. As a sequel to Kantra’s first book, Meg and Jo, we meet back with the March family at a new set of crossroads and a different set of voices. A love letter to the younger siblings of the world, this heartfelt adaptation will capture your heart right away.
EconomyHarvard Health

Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance

Natee Amornsiripanitch is a PhD candidate in Financial Economics at Yale School of Management; Paul A. Gompers is Eugene Holman Professor of Business Administration at Harvard Business School; and Kaushik Vasudevan is a PhD candidate in Financial Economics at Yale School of Management. This post is based on recent paper authored by Mr. Amornsiripanitch, Mr. Gompers, Mr. Vasudevan, and George Hu.
TV Seriesamericandailyindependent.com

“The Twilight Zone, Hogan’s Heroes, and the Emotional Support Mask”

“Only two things are infinite, the universe and human stupidity, and I’m not sure about the former” ~ Albert Einstein. Two of our favorite TV shows are the Twilight Zone and Hogan’s Heroes. These shows provide lessons as we tentatively emerge from the herd stupidity (see Einstein’s quote) that led to the establishment of our state-run COVID religion in March 2020. An episode of the Twilight Zone comes to mind when contemplating the Branch Covidians who cling to their emotional support masks and other revolting, pseudo-scientific “non-pharmaceutical interventions,” supported by the public health police state and the coronavirus lockdown chorus in the media.
Religionevolutionnews.org

Jane Goodall Meets the God Hypothesis

Last week, the Templeton Foundation announced Jane Goodall as its Templeton Prize laureate for 2021. The press release hails her as a “singular figure” and a pioneering researcher in the quest to answer “humanity’s greatest philosophical question, ‘What does it mean to be human as part of the natural world?’”
EconomyThrive Global

Harvard Law’s Saeed Ahmad: A Vision for Social Justice Through Entrepreneurship

Looking up to worthy role models can make all the difference in a growing teenager’s life. The deepest levels of inspiration are often woven into the success stories of real people with reputable achievements. For Saeed Ahmad, an American entrepreneur and Harvard Law student, Ferrucio Lamborghini’s story provided a great deal of motivation to launch his dreams off a rather sticky pad. Lamborghini was belittled and embarrassed by the words of his rival, Enzo Ferrari. Instead of swallowing the bile and sulking for the rest of his life, he worked exceedingly hard and built an automobile force to be reckoned with.
Healthoma.org

Ontario Medical Association Awards Program celebrates its centenary

The awards were presented by OMA past president Dr. Sohail Gandhi during a gala that was held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “We’re here tonight to recognize the achievements of our colleagues and while we will name 67 exceptionally deserving individuals, this year you all deserve recognition,” said OMA President Samantha Hill, whose one-year term ends Saturday. “I see you and I honour your resilience.”