newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

SKIMS Is Having Its First-Ever Public Sale — and It's Not to Be Missed

By Renee Cherry
SHAPE
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Since Kim Kardashian launched SKIMS in 2019, the brand's sales have been few and far between. Sure, SKIMS had a private (read: only available to email subscribers who were subject to a waitlist) Black Friday sale in 2019, followed by another one for BF 2020. But the celeb-founded company is finally opening up its discounts to everyone as part of its Memorial Day Weekend sale. And with a selection of items 50 percent (!!) off, SKIMS' first-ever public sale is arguably worth the wait.

www.shape.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zoey Deutch
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Paris Hilton
Person
Skims
Person
Chrissy Teigen
Person
Ciara
Person
Jessica Alba
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Augustinus Bader#Mdw#Sale#Loungewear#Discounts#Memorial Day Weekend#Long Awaited Restocks#Brand#Company#Subscribers#Dresses#Spanx Workout Clothes#Commission#Waitlists#Features Soft Fleece#Half Off#Stars
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Shopping
Related
ApparelPosted by
FootwearNews

Vans Announces Its First-Ever Sneaker Collaboration With Boys of Summer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Although Vans has ventured outside of its skateboarding ethos for several recent projects — most recently with its Old Skool shoes with rappers Denzel Curry and Chika — that won’t be the case for the brand’s next collaboration.
New York City, NYArs Technica

Google announces its first-ever physical retail store

In a new blog post, Google announced its "first-ever physical retail store" will launch this summer in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City. The company says the "Google Store" will feature the predictable assortment of Google hardware like Pixel phones, Nest devices, Fitbits, and everything else the company makes, along with repairs, workshops, and tech support.
Beauty & FashionHighsnobiety

Gucci's First-Ever NFT Is Expensive AF

Gucci is all-in on virtual luxury. The Italian fashion house recently dipped its toe into digital fashion with its Sneaker Garage and an expansion of its Roblox partnership that incited some very wild scalping from secondhand resellers. Now, as Gucci expands its centenary "Aria" celebration, its next move is to delve deeper into the online-only art form known as the NFT.
Beauty & FashionETOnline.com

Amazon Early Memorial Day Deals on Designer Dresses

Summer is almost here and there's no better time to trade in your tired loungewear and sweatpants for a few summer dresses. Right now, you can find loads of discounts on all types and styles of designer dresses we love from Amazon's Early Memorial Day Deals for the warm weather ahead. We rounded up some of our favorites at incredible savings to pass along to you.
Shoppingbestproducts.com

15 Pairs of Cheap Jeans on Amazon That Have Amazing Reviews

We love a good pair of denim jeans (yes, even if they are skinny jeans), but what we don't love is their price tag. As cute as $150-plus department store jeans are, some of them don't even last longer than a couple of months before they get dreaded thigh holes, rendering them useless.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
StyleCaster

10 Trends Gen Z Totally Stole From Millennials

So, you’re on TikTok and you come across a few familiar trends being worn by Gen Z fashionistas. Unless you live under a rock, you know that Gen Z has taken over social media over the last year or so—and they’re a pretty outspoken group of young people. These hip twenty-somethings may claim they’re reinventing the wheel of fashion, but the truth is, us Millennials introduced these trends to the world in the ’90s and early 2000s and everything is just coming full circle. Sorry, kids, but it’s the truth!
ApparelTech Times

How GitiOnline is Emerging as a Big Competitor for Fashion Nova

Clothing brand GitiOnline is relentless when it comes to providing high-quality fashion clothing and accessories to women around the world. Their most sought-after collections are featured on their Facebook and Instagram pages. They also manage a YouTube channel where they regularly post content to help women style their clothes and look more fashionable.
ShoppingETOnline.com

The SKIMS Sale: Save 50% on SKIMS Jacquard Collection

SKIMS fans, brace yourselves. There's a new launch from Kim Kardashian's cult-favorite loungewear and shapewear brand. And if you thought the label was already good at making cute and comfortable staples, just wait until you see these. And today, SKIMS announced a 50% off SKIMS sale that includes some coveted items from their Jacquard collection.
Designers & CollectionsETOnline.com

Shop Kate Middleton's Go-To Sneakers for $39 at Amazon's Summer Fashion Sale

Spring is in full swing and Amazon's Summer Fashion Sale is delivering tons of deals on designer shoes to help welcome warmer weather. There's no better time than now to snag huge deals on top brands for yourself at Amazon. Kate Middleton’s Superga sneakers are on sale up to 72% off at Amazon's Summer Fashion Sale event! You can find Amazon deals on just about anything, whether you're into beauty, health, fashion, wellness, fitness, skincare, cooking, finance, electronics or home improvement. Amazon's Summer Fashion Sale event is chockfull of discounts and markdowns across all categories. Shop early and score huge Amazon deals on the royal-loved shoe brand.
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Celebrity-Backed Designer Bags

Designer brand Burberry tapped Kendall Jenner, FKA Twigs, and Shygirl for a fashion campaign focused on launching the Olympia Bag. The Olympia Bag campaign features the celebrity cast sporting the designer handbag in a stripped-back photoshoot that highlights the accessory's elegant esthetic. The celebrity-backed campaign launched in step with Burberry's World of Olympia initiative that serves as a combination pop-up store and interactive art gallery for the designer handbag. The handbags will be sold at these pop-ups as well as in established Burberry locations.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day 2021 clothing deals: The best fashion discounts to expect this year

Calling all bargain-hunters, Amazon Prime Day is nearly upon us. And if you thought you had to wait until October in 2020, you’ll be glad to know that this year’s event is happening in June. As one of the biggest online shopping bonanzas, there are huge savings to be had across the retailer’s website, on everything from fitness and kids’ toys to Nintendo Switch consoles and home appliances. And there’s good news too for those into all things fashion – Amazon has really upped its game this year with its clothing and accessories offering. Not only does it have...
Celebritiesb975.com

Janet Jackson memorabilia sells for more than $4 million to buyers including Kim Kardashian

Janet Jackson‘s possessions were “All for You” this past weekend — for a price — and fans shelled out more than $4 million buying them. Janet’s sale of memorabilia, clothing and other items via Julien’s Auctions brought $4.4 million, including the buyer’s premium, a rep for Julien’s tells ABC Audio. With nearly 100% of the lots sold above asking price, the auction makes Janet one of the most collectible living stars of all time.
Brooklyn, NYcoolhunting.com

Roll & Hill’s First-Ever Furniture Collection

In 2020, Brooklyn-based lighting design firm Roll & Hill acquired the 75-year-old, Grand Rapids, Michigan-based furniture brand Alexis Manufacturing Company. As a result, Roll & Hill now introduces their first-ever furniture collection, a premium all-wood series of stools, chairs and tables. The eight debut pieces were either designed by Jason Miller (Roll & Hill’s founder), Karl Zahn or Campagna (who imagined an angular, three plane chair and a circular “Sit, Set Chair”)—and materials range from walnut to oak and maple. Read more at Design Milk, where you can see photos of the entire collection.
ShoppingReal Simple

Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale Comes With Major Savings on Summer Dresses, Designer Bags, Swimwear, and More

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Bargain hunters, it's time to celebrate because the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale is here. It's one of the most anticipated shopping events of the season, offering you the chance to save big on designer clothing, jewelry, accessories, beauty, and more.