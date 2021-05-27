SKIMS Is Having Its First-Ever Public Sale — and It's Not to Be Missed
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Since Kim Kardashian launched SKIMS in 2019, the brand's sales have been few and far between. Sure, SKIMS had a private (read: only available to email subscribers who were subject to a waitlist) Black Friday sale in 2019, followed by another one for BF 2020. But the celeb-founded company is finally opening up its discounts to everyone as part of its Memorial Day Weekend sale. And with a selection of items 50 percent (!!) off, SKIMS' first-ever public sale is arguably worth the wait.