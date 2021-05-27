newsbreak-logo
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Public Administrator's Office is losing the belongings of the dead, comptroller finds

Brooklyn Beat
Brooklyn Beat
 2 days ago

(Nick Fewings/Unsplash)

By Curtis Brodner

(NEW YORK) The Kings County Public Administrator’s Office, the agency that manages personal belongings of dead people who have no will or heirs, has been losing track of people’s property, an audit from Comptroller Scott Stringer found.

The audit attributed these mistakes to “weak controls and insufficient procedures,” the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported.

“Our audit uncovered disturbing weaknesses in the Brooklyn public administrator’s office that hurt its ability to safeguard and account for personal belongings of the deceased,” Stringer said. “Bureaucracy and conflicts cannot stand in the way of responsible management of estates and their property. We owe it to those New Yorkers we have lost and their families to be responsible stewards.”

When working as intended, the KCPA safeguards against estate theft, makes burial arrangements, pays taxes and distributes assets on behalf of those who died with no will or heir.

Out of 1,200 bags of property held by the KCPA, 60 could not be accounted for — 8 bags were empty and 52 were missing from the agency’s vault.

Hundreds of items were also found that the agency had no record for.

The office said the audit made valid recommendations that would be taken into account.

With Brooklyn Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

