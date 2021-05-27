Brooklyn Public Administrator's Office is losing the belongings of the dead, comptroller finds

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Feel like you're living in a high rise Manhattan building without paying the Manhattan price tag! Make this beautifully renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bath Sponsor unit your home today! Beautifully updated kitchen featuring brand new cabinets, new countertops and brand new appliances. Dining area is just off the kitchen, and adjacent living room. Plenty of closets throughout the apartment provide great storage opportunity. The bright, sunny bedroom features two closets for maximum storage opportunity. Tasteful fixtures and new flooring throughout the apartment tie up the upgrades made to this unit. Nothing to do but move in! Laundry room in the building and 24 hour doorman. No wait list for parking. Low monthly maintenance includes ALL UTILITIES. Close to transportation, shopping, schools and parks. Make an appointment to see this unit today! M&T Bank provides financing for this complex. NO BOARD APPROVAL REQUIRED. Accepting down payments as low as 5%! Chefs KIT w/ breakfast bar, new gourmet gas range, stainless dishwasher and refrigerator, exposed brick, & quartzite countertops. High ceilings, hardwood floors, historic details throughout. Custom queen murphy bed, large closets, built-in wardrobe. Bathroom features stunning European style walk-in shower. Electric updated to CB in 2019. Building with laundry & storage, backyard patio. 2 blocks from E & F express, 7, R, LaGuardiaLINK & BQE. Min to midtown, walk to everything! When you enter the home into the foyer, the bedroom area is immediately in front of you and a huge walk-in closet to the right and on-suite bathroom. The living room has two oversized windows and there is hardwood flooring throughout. The galley kitchen looks out onto the living room making a great added feature when entertaining. It comes equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and tons of cabinet space for storage. This condo unit is in excellent condition and the layout has many different configuration possibilities. One possibility is that this unit can be configured into a functioning 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom. The currently open bedroom area can be closed off using frosted glass sliding walls and a new entrance leading to the bathroom from the walking closet. The living room is deep and wide, where a wall can be installed splitting the area into two rooms. This will increase the usable square footage within the unit. This is great for a young couple or family looking to purchase a home in the city under $1M. For Investors there's tons of potential the unit has been rented in the past for as high $3500 (during the 2008 financial crisis) and most tenant remain in the unit for more 24 months because this is a wonderful place to call home. This unit can be a great addition to your rental portfolio. 99 John Deco is a luxury building located in the heart of the financial district. Designed by the same designer of the Empire State Building, when you walk into the lobby it is as if you're walking into a page out of the history books. The building is one block from the Fulton Street transit hub with access to all major NYC subway lines. The amenity package is here to accommodate your every need and there is something for everyone in the family, with two roof terraces, one with an amazing luxury car like "BMW View", outdoor showers and BBQ grills. There's a fitness center, children playroom, tenant lounge with media room, study, billiards and wet bar. Being conveniently located, you're steps from shopping at the South Street Seaport and some of New York City's hottest tourist attractions. Call now to schedule a private tour!