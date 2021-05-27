newsbreak-logo
Maryland State

Mohammed Choudhury appointed next Maryland Superintendent of Schools

By Ryan Dickstein
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 2 days ago
The Maryland State Board of Education on Thursday unanimously voted to appoint Mohammed Choudhury as the state's next Superintendent of Schools.

Choudhury comes to Maryland from Texas where he is the Chief Strategy, Talent and Innovation officer of the San Antonio Independent School District.

His term begins July 1. He replaces Dr. Karen Salmon who is set to retire June 30.

Choudhury takes over at a time when the state is still working to get all of its school districts fully back to in-person learning.

He will also oversee the implementation of the newly passed school funding bill, Blueprint for Maryland’s Future.

“With the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future as a guide for MSDE and every district in the state, the state’s leaders have shown a remarkable commitment to the hard work that’s necessary to bridge gaps and ensure every student has the tools and supports needed to be successful. I am honored by the board’s selection and look forward to hitting the ground running as Maryland’s next State Superintendent of Schools,”said Choudhury.

Senate President Bill Ferguson said he's tremendously pleased with the board's choice.

