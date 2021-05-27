newsbreak-logo
Brooklyn Society for Ethical Culture’s home is on the market for $30M

By TRD Staff
therealdeal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA mansion that has served the Brooklyn Society for Ethical Culture for three-quarters of a century has hit the market, asking $30 million. The single-family home at 53 Prospect Park West was designed by architect William Tubby in 1900. Seven years later, Tubby returned to the property to add an extension with a sun room and billiard room. Brownstoner first reported the listing.

