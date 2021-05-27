Why Lil Baby Was At The White House

When George Floyd's family joined President Joe Biden at the White House to mark the anniversary of his murder, they brought an unexpected guest with them: rapper Lil Baby. As The New York Times reported, Floyd's family came to D.C. in order to advocate for the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. Named after the man whose death at the hands of a police officer sparked protests around the world, the act would establish a national registry of police misbehavior. It would also ban any kind of racial or religious profiling and dismantle qualified immunity for law enforcement. Currently, the legislation named after Floyd is stalled in the Senate.