ATHENS, Ohio — In an effort to ensure student success, Ohio University is once again giving students the option to opt in for the S (Satisfactory) grade option for Spring 2021. The S grade option was given to students as classes transitioned to online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ohio University originally planned to remove the S grade for the 2021 Spring semester. However, after the response from students and faculty, Ohio University has reinstated the option for one more semester. Students can opt into the S grade in their My OHIO Student Center. Ohio University plans to remove the S grade for the Fall 2021 semester as classes will be mostly in person.