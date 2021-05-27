newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Franklin County, KS

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Franklin, Osage by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 18:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Franklin; Osage A Hydrologic Outlook is no longer in effect for the Marais Des Cygnes River near Quenemo Flooding which was previously forecast is not expected to occur because forecasted rainfall totals have been lowered. Additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/top/.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Osage County, KS
City
Franklin, KS
County
Franklin County, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quenemo Flooding#Cygnes#Unknown Certainty#Marais
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Lyon County, KSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lyon, Osage by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 09:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:12:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lyon; Osage The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Marais Des Cygnes River above Reading affecting Lyon and Osage Counties. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/top/. The Flood Warning is now in effect until this afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Marais Des Cygnes River above Reading. * Until this afternoon. * At 9:01 AM CDT Monday the stage was 21.6 feet. * Flood stage is 19.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this morning and continue falling to 2.6 feet Saturday morning. * Impact...At 21.0 feet, County Road Y 5 near the gage floods, 3 miles north of Reading.
Coffey County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coffey, Lyon, Osage by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coffey; Lyon; Osage SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN OSAGE...NORTHWESTERN COFFEY AND EAST CENTRAL LYON COUNTIES UNTIL 400 PM CDT At 324 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5 miles west of Lebo, moving northeast at 20 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Osage City, Lebo, Neosho Rapids, Reading, Olivet, Beto Junction and Melvern Lake. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 139 and 157.
Anderson County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anderson, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Anderson; Franklin SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN FRANKLIN AND NORTHWESTERN ANDERSON COUNTIES UNTIL 645 PM CDT At 620 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Princeton, moving northeast at 30 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Ottawa, Richmond, Princeton, Lane and Rantoul. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 178 and 194.
Franklin County, KSweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Franklin THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR ANDERSON, COFFEY, FRANKLIN AND OSAGE COUNTIES At 539 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Ottawa, Garnett, Osage City, Burlington, Wellsville, Lyndon, Centropolis, Lebo, Pomona, Waverly, Richmond, Williamsburg, New Strawn, Quenemo, Melvern, Hartford, Gridley, Greeley, Princeton and Reading. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Coffey County, KSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Coffey, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 04:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 09:31:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Coffey; Franklin The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Flood Warning for Northern Anderson County in east central Kansas Northern Coffey County in east central Kansas Franklin County in east central Kansas Lyon County in east central Kansas Osage County in east central Kansas Southeastern Wabaunsee County in east central Kansas * Until 700 AM CDT Monday. * At 1149 PM CDT, County Sheriffs and automated rain gauges indicated creeks and streams were still rising due to the earlier thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area and several roads remain closed. Some locations that will experience flooding include Emporia, Ottawa, Osage City, Carbondale, Wellsville, Overbrook, Lyndon, Centropolis, Lebo, Burlingame, Americus, Pomona, Scranton, Waverly, Richmond, Williamsburg, Quenemo, Melvern, Hartford and Greeley. This warning replaces the two flood warnings that will expire at midnight.
Osage County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Osage, Shawnee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 21:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for east central Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Osage; Shawnee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN SHAWNEE AND NORTHERN OSAGE COUNTIES At 1119 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Perry to near Scranton, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Topeka, Carbondale, Tecumseh, Richland, Auburn, Overbrook, Burlingame, Scranton, Pauline and Berryton. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 between mile markers 354 and 355. Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 156 and 188. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH
Osage County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Osage, Shawnee, Wabaunsee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 23:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for northeastern and east central Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Osage; Shawnee; Wabaunsee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT FOR SHAWNEE...SOUTHEASTERN WABAUNSEE AND NORTHERN OSAGE COUNTIES At 1100 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles north of Topeka to 4 miles southwest of Harveyville, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Topeka, Carbondale, Eskridge, Tecumseh, Richland, Dover, Silver Lake, Auburn, Overbrook, Burlingame, Scranton, Harveyville, Willard, Pauline, Keene and Berryton. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 between mile markers 342 and 355. Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 156 and 188. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Douglas County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Douglas, Jackson, Jefferson, Osage, Shawnee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 03:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Douglas; Jackson; Jefferson; Osage; Shawnee SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR JEFFERSON...SHAWNEE...DOUGLAS NORTHEASTERN OSAGE AND SOUTHEASTERN JACKSON COUNTIES UNTIL 445 AM CDT At 355 AM CDT, Doppler Radar was tracking strong easterly winds from dissipating showers that could gust up to 50 mph. It is possible you may hear no thunder and have little to no rain with these strong winds. Locations impacted include Topeka, Lawrence, Baldwin City, Carbondale, Valley Falls, Oskaloosa, Tecumseh, Eudora, Richland, Silver Lake, Auburn, Overbrook, Burlingame, Perry, McLouth, Meriden, Scranton, Hoyt, Ozawkie and Nortonville. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 between mile markers 351 and 355. Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 165 and 205.