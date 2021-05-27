newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Shauna N Gillooly

By Date
MENAFN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(MENAFN - The Conversation) PhD Candidate, Political Science,. Shauna Gillooly is a PhD Candidate in Political Science at the University of California, Irvine. Shauna received her B.S. (with honors) in International Affairs & Spanish Language from Florida State University in 2016, and her M.A. in Political Science from the University of California, Irvine in 2018. She is a Fulbright-Hays Doctoral Dissertation Research Abroad (DDRA) Fellow, which currently provides support for her fieldwork in the Pacific Coast of Colombia.

menafn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin America#Florida State University#University Of Washington#Menafn#Identities#The Washington Post#Academic Journals#Honors#Political Science#Peacebuilding#Politics#Social#Transitional Justice#Conversation#Pacific Coast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Minoritiesspotoncolorado.com

Why African and African American studies matter with Reiland Rabaka

As of May 2021, CU Boulder has established the Center for African and African American Studies (CAAAS and also referred to as "the Cause") to support teaching and research on the history and culture of people of African descent. (Learn more about this announcement here.) Reiland...
MinoritiesPosted by
Forbes

The Long Legacy Of Anti-Blackness In Academia

Academia is often thought of as an ivory tower; a place where the brightest and most thirsty minds convene to acquire more knowledge and expertise. Higher education is purported to be the beacon of free thought. Despite a desire to convince the world that it is a safe haven for liberalism, many institutions have not yet grappled with the ghosts of a not-so-distant past. Predominantly white institutions (PWIs) within the United States have yet to fully make amends for the ways that they advanced from the slave trade. In addition to a long legacy of slavery, PWIs continue to profit off the labor of Black bodies. In 2013, Craig Steven Wilder explored the hidden history of Black labor from past to present in his book Ebony and Ivy: Race, Slavery, and the Troubled History of America’s Universities. According to a New York Times article, Wilder spent ten years researching for the book. The book explores the many ways that American universities exploited Black bodies. Readers are taken on a journey of how Black people endured assault and abuse, often solely for the amusement of white faculty and students. One story that stands out in the book was that of founding trustee Rev. Samuel Gray of the College of William and Mary, who murdered an enslaved child who had been caught running away.
MinoritiesWashingtonian.com

10 DC-Area Asian Americans Discuss Why Celebrating AAPI Heritage Month This Year Is So Important

Since Congress established Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month in 1992, people in the United States have commemorated it by attending events, watching AAPI-focused movies, reading books by Asian authors, and more in an effort to recognize and celebrate Asian American history and culture. However, the rapid increase in anti-Asian hate crimes in the US this past year has heightened public awareness about the discrimination Asians face. We spoke to ten Asian Americans around the Washington area about how they are celebrating AAPI Heritage Month, and why this year is particularly important.
Scienceacs.org

N,N-Diisopropyltryptamine

N,N-Diisopropyltryptamine (commonly abbreviated as DiPT) is a synthetic hallucinogenic substance. It is a derivative of the amino acid tryptophan and is closely related to the naturally occurring and widely banned N,N-dimethyltryptamine1 (DMT), the Molecule of the Week for September 17, 2018. American biochemist Alexander T. Shulgin, the so-called “godfather of...
Educationsulphurtimes.com

The Fight For America’s Past

Along with mathematics and science, study of civics and American history is key to a well-rounded education. Indeed, when Americans have a deeper understanding of our nation’s history and founding principles, they become more engaged citizens who participate in our government the way our Founding Fathers intended. It also preserves our republic and ensures a prosperous future for generations to come.
Posted by
Art in America

Librarian Shauna Collier on the Development of African American Cultural Scholarship

What changes have you seen during your time at the Smithsonian?. I started in 2002 as the librarian for [one of the twenty or so Smithsonian facilities] the Anacostia Museum—now the Anacostia Community Museum—and around that time it merged with the Center for African American History and Culture. They had to be combined when legislation for the NMAAHC didn’t pass in Congress. Then, I left.
Middletown, CTwesleyan.edu

Alumni Honored at Virtual Reunion

Each year, Wesleyan’s Alumni Association recognizes an extraordinary group of alumni and members of the Wesleyan community with Alumni Association Awards. These awards recognize individuals who have made remarkable contributions or achievements in their professions, their communities, or the creative arts. Traditionally presented at the Wesleyan Assembly and Annual Meeting during Reunion & Commencement Weekend, the awards this year were presented virtually by President Michael Roth ’78 as part of Virtual Reunion 2021.
Collegesjonathanturley.org

University of North Carolina Rescinds Chair Offer To Hannah-Jones

We previously discussed the controversy over the decision of the University of North Carolina’s Hussman School of Journalism and Media to make Nikole Hannah-Jones a chaired professor. Hannah-Jones was made the offer despite leading academics challenging the historical account in her 1619 Project as deeply flawed as well as criticism of her record as a journalist of intolerance, controversial positions on rioting, and fostering conspiracy theories. Now the school has rescinded the offer to Hannah-Jones to be the next Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism. Instead, it offered a five-year appointment to the faculty. I was one of those highly critical of the appointment, but I am equally troubled by the political interference with a faculty in making such academic decisions.
Collegeswfyi.org

Purdue University Named In AG's Advisory Opinion On Vaccine Document Requirements

As Indiana colleges and universities weigh requiring vaccines on their campuses this fall, Attorney General Todd Rokita released an advisory opinion on the policies implemented at Indiana University and Purdue University. The opinion does not carry the force of law but noted that IU’s policy requiring vaccine documentation violates state...
Sciencebrytfmonline.com

César Victora, A Path for Life and Science, wins an honor at the Agora Abrasco

More than 30 years have been dedicated to pioneering and innovating in epidemiological research and education, forming generations of new and new researchers, on a path intertwined with the development of scientific knowledge in Brazil and the world. Next Wednesday, June 2, at 4 pm, Abrasco Agora Abrasco will be holding another, in a very special session: in honor of Cesar Victora.
Economyproject-syndicate.org

The Ecology of Innovation

Philippe Aghion, Céline Antonin, and Simon Bunel, The Power of Creative Destruction: Economic Upheaval and the Wealth of Nations, Harvard University Press/Belknap Press, 2021. Dan Breznitz, Innovation in Real Places: Strategies for Prosperity in an Unforgiving World, Oxford University Press, 2021. CAMBRIDGE – The two books under review are further...
Minoritiesyale.edu

John Pachankis, PhD

Susan Dwight Bliss Associate Professor of Public Health (Social and Behavioral Sciences) John Pachankis (he/him) directs Yale’s LGBTQ Mental Health Initiative, which serves as a home for scholarship devoted to understanding and improving the mental health of LGBTQ populations in the US and around the world. His NIH-funded research program examines the efficacy of LGBTQ-affirmative interventions delivered via novel technologies (e.g., smartphones), in diverse settings (e.g., Eastern Europe, Appalachia), and with diverse segments of the LGBTQ community (e.g., queer women, men of color). These treatments have shown often-times strong and sustained reductions in depression, anxiety, suicidality, substance use, and HIV risk across several randomized controlled trials. He has published 100+ scientific papers on LGBTQ mental health and stigma and recently co-edited the Handbook of Evidence-Based Mental Health Practice with Sexual and Gender Minorities published by Oxford University Press. You can learn more about his research at esteem.yale.edu.
Healthundark.org

Revisiting the Pennsylvania ‘She Doctor’ Panic of 1869

As she handed the clerk her entry ticket, Ann Preston was excited, if a little apprehensive. It was Saturday, Nov. 6, 1869, and Preston, dean of the Woman’s Medical College of Pennsylvania, and her students, were about to attend a clinical medicine lecture at Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia in a radical mixing of the sexes. Male medical students from Jefferson Medical College and the University of Pennsylvania had regularly attended these lectures for years; students from the women’s college were regularly refused admission. This was the second time Preston had brought students to a lecture there. After the first time, back in 1856, the women had been barred from returning. Until now.
Lawbizjournals

Donald Daugherty

Donald A. Daugherty, Jr has joined the Institute for Free Speech as Senior Attorney. IFS is the nation’s largest organization dedicated to protecting First Amendment political speech rights and its attorneys litigate in courts across the country. Don has over 30 years of experience in trial and appellate litigation, and has been named among the “Best Lawyers in America” and Wisconsin’s “Super Lawyers.” He earned his J.D. from Northwestern University and his B.A. from the University of Virginia.
Collegesh-net.org

UC Davis Early Science Workshop: Ted McCormick, "Engines of Division: Land, Labor, and Perpetual Motion in the Mid-Seventeenth Century English Atlantic" (5/28)

Atlantic History / Studies, British History / Studies, Early Modern History and Period Studies, European History / Studies, History of Science, Medicine, and Technology. On Friday, May 28, Prof. Ted McCormick (Concordia University) will talk at the UC Davis Early Science Workshop on the topic, "Engines of Division: Land, Labor, and Perpetual Motion in the Mid-Seventeenth Century English Atlantic." The talk will take place at noon, PST, on Zoom and is open to the public. For the link to register, go to earlyscience.ucdavis.edu.