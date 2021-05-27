Shauna N Gillooly

Academia is often thought of as an ivory tower; a place where the brightest and most thirsty minds convene to acquire more knowledge and expertise. Higher education is purported to be the beacon of free thought. Despite a desire to convince the world that it is a safe haven for liberalism, many institutions have not yet grappled with the ghosts of a not-so-distant past. Predominantly white institutions (PWIs) within the United States have yet to fully make amends for the ways that they advanced from the slave trade. In addition to a long legacy of slavery, PWIs continue to profit off the labor of Black bodies. In 2013, Craig Steven Wilder explored the hidden history of Black labor from past to present in his book Ebony and Ivy: Race, Slavery, and the Troubled History of America’s Universities. According to a New York Times article, Wilder spent ten years researching for the book. The book explores the many ways that American universities exploited Black bodies. Readers are taken on a journey of how Black people endured assault and abuse, often solely for the amusement of white faculty and students. One story that stands out in the book was that of founding trustee Rev. Samuel Gray of the College of William and Mary, who murdered an enslaved child who had been caught running away.