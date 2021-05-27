Severe Weather Statement issued for Texas, Wright by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 02:01:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Christian; Dallas; Greene; Polk; Webster; Wright FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR NORTHEASTERN CHRISTIAN, SOUTHWESTERN DALLAS, GREENE, SOUTHEASTERN POLK, WEBSTER AND SOUTHWESTERN WRIGHT COUNTIES At 1013 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Springfield, Republic, Marshfield, Battlefield, Strafford, Willard, Rogersville and Seymour. This includes the following low water crossings Farm Road 164 at The James River just east of Springfield, Farm Road 175 at The Sac River 5 miles southwest of Fair Grove, Route CC west of Fair Grove at The Pomme De Terre River, Route E and Farm Road 235 just east of Fair Grove, Highway 125 just south of Highway 60, Route C at The Little Sac River north of Strafford and Farm Road 134 at The James River northeast of Turners.