Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kingfisher, Logan by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 13:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kingfisher; Logan The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Kingfisher County in central Oklahoma Southwestern Logan County in central Oklahoma * Until 230 PM CDT. * At 146 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kingfisher, moving east at 35 mph. Strong winds will be possible south of where the thunderstorms are occurring. Another thunderstorm is intensifying south of Cashion. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Guthrie, Kingfisher, Crescent, Okarche, Cashion, Cedar Valley, Cimarron City, Navina and Seward. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov