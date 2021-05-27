Severe Weather Statement issued for Maries, Phelps by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 11:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Maries; Phelps THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN MARIES AND NORTHERN PHELPS COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for central and east central Missouri.alerts.weather.gov