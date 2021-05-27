newsbreak-logo
Maries County, MO

Severe Weather Statement issued for Maries, Phelps by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 11:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Maries; Phelps THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN MARIES AND NORTHERN PHELPS COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for central and east central Missouri.

Phelps County, MO
Maries County, MO
Missouri State
