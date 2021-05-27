Severe Weather Statement issued for Maries, Phelps by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Dent; Howell; Maries; Miller; Oregon; Phelps; Pulaski; Shannon; Texas FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the middle 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Miller, Maries, Pulaski, Phelps, Texas, Dent, Howell, Shannon and Oregon Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.