Flood Warning issued for Henderson, Navarro by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 20:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Henderson; Navarro The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Trinity River At Trinidad affecting Navarro and Henderson Counties. Trinity River Near Long Lake (Oakwood) affecting Freestone, Anderson and Leon Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Monday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Trinity River At Trinidad. * Until Monday afternoon. * At 7:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 34.3 feet. * Flood stage is 33.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to crest near 35 feet Saturday evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning. * Impact...At 33.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs along the right bank of the river. Low woodlands for one mile along right bank will begin to flood.