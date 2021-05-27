Hydrologic Outlook issued for Lyon by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-28 20:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Lyon The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a Hydrologic Outlook for the following rivers Marais Des Cygnes River above Reading This hydrologic outlook is based on the forecast rainfall for the next 24 hours and estimated runoff from earlier rainfall. Crests may vary if actual rainfall or runoff is greater or less than anticipated. Location: Marais Des Cygnes River above Reading Flood stage: 19.0 feet Latest stage: 5.9 feet at 9 AM Thursday Maximum Forecast Stage: 23.3 feet at 7 PM Thursday May 27 Later statements, possibly warnings, may be issued as additional information becomes available.alerts.weather.gov