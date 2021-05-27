Hydrologic Outlook issued for Lyon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 13:37:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Lyon The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Neosho River near Emporia 3nw affecting Lyon County. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/top/. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Neosho River near Emporia 3nw. * Until Tuesday afternoon. * At 2:29 PM CDT Monday the stage was 21.8 feet. * Flood stage is 19.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.0 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs along the river upstream to Dunlap and downstream to Neosho Rapids. * Impact...At 19.5 feet, Prairie Street, north of the bridge, floods.