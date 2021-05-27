Cancel
Lyon County, KS

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Lyon by NWS

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 20:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Lyon The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a Hydrologic Outlook for the following rivers Marais Des Cygnes River above Reading This hydrologic outlook is based on the forecast rainfall for the next 24 hours and estimated runoff from earlier rainfall. Crests may vary if actual rainfall or runoff is greater or less than anticipated. Location: Marais Des Cygnes River above Reading Flood stage: 19.0 feet Latest stage: 5.9 feet at 9 AM Thursday Maximum Forecast Stage: 23.3 feet at 7 PM Thursday May 27 Later statements, possibly warnings, may be issued as additional information becomes available.

Flood Warning issued for Lyon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 13:37:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Lyon The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Neosho River near Emporia 3nw affecting Lyon County. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/top/. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Neosho River near Emporia 3nw. * Until Tuesday afternoon. * At 2:29 PM CDT Monday the stage was 21.8 feet. * Flood stage is 19.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.0 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs along the river upstream to Dunlap and downstream to Neosho Rapids. * Impact...At 19.5 feet, Prairie Street, north of the bridge, floods.
Flood Advisory issued for Lyon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 07:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lyon The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southern Lyon County in east central Kansas * Until noon CDT. * At 855 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Emporia, Olpe, Hartford and Neosho Rapids. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. Southeast Lyon County is the most likely place to experience minor flooding.
Special Weather Statement issued for Lyon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lyon SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN OSAGE...NORTHWESTERN COFFEY AND EAST CENTRAL LYON COUNTIES UNTIL 400 PM CDT At 324 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5 miles west of Lebo, moving northeast at 20 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Osage City, Lebo, Neosho Rapids, Reading, Olivet, Beto Junction and Melvern Lake. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 139 and 157.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Geary, Lyon, Morris, Wabaunsee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 10:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Geary; Lyon; Morris; Wabaunsee FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR GEARY, LYON, EASTERN MORRIS AND WABAUNSEE COUNTIES At 1024 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Emporia, Junction City, Council Grove, Alma, Eskridge, Grandview Plaza, Americus, Alta Vista, Hartford, Dwight, Neosho Rapids, Harveyville, Reading, Allen, Admire, Bushong, Dunlap, Council Grove Lake and Volland. This includes the following highways Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 121 and 154. Interstate 35 between mile markers 128 and 142. Interstate 70 between mile markers 295 and 314. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Law enforcement in Harveyville report that they are closing Harveyville Road and Walton Road due to overflow from Dragoon Creek. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lyon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 13:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorms can produce brief tornadoes. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Lyon The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Lyon County in east central Kansas * Until 200 PM CDT. * At 131 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles northeast of Emporia, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Reading. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
WEATHER: National Weather Service issues flood warnings for local bodies of water Featured

Widespread flooding on area roadways and bodies of water has begun following continuous heavy rainfall through the overnight and morning hours Saturday and Sunday. The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Marais Des Cygnes River above Reading until Monday morning. As of 9 am Sunday the river was at 17.3 feet, just below the 19 ft flood stage. The river is expected to crest at 21.8 ft before dropping back below the flood stage later this evening. A second warning goes for the Salt Creek near Lyndon until Monday morning. Shortly after 9 am Sunday, the creek crested above the 10 ft flood stage and currently stands at 10.02 feet.
Funnel clouds lead to siren activation in Lyon County; areal flooding reported

Lyon County Emergency Communications Center activated tornado sirens in both Emporia and Olpe after multiple reports of possible tornadic south of Emporia on the Kansas Turnpike. According to scanner traffic, drivers heading into the Emporia Travel Plaza reported seeing funnels clouds about five miles south of Emporia. The National Weather...
WEATHER: Lyon County explains siren policy after funnel cloud sighting near Plymouth, no warning from NWS Featured

A unique weather situation unfolded for residents of Emporia and southern Lyon County on Sunday. The spotting of a funnel near Plymouth by a Lyon County deputy prompted the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center to sound sirens for Emporia. However, the National Weather Service did not issue a warning for potential tornadic activity. Emergency Communications Director Roxanne Van Gundy says there are only three situations when dispatchers sound the sirens. Direct information from the National Weather Service is one. Visual confirmation from TV is another.
All-clear announced after funnel cloud sighted near Plymouth Featured

Reports of funnel clouds in southern Lyon County prompted the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center to sound tornado warning sirens for about 20 minutes starting at 2:45 pm. The Emergency Communications Center sounded the sirens after a funnel cloud was reported near Plymouth. No touchdown was confirmed and the southern...
WEATHER: List of road closures continues to grow, more closures expected in coming days Featured

Barricades have been placed on several roadways in and around Emporia following heavy rainfall and flooding Sunday. Kansas Highway 99 is closed between Roads 180 and 240, or just north of Emporia. According to Lyon County Assistant Engineer Jim Brull, Road 250 north of Americus was closed at one time during the day. It was then reopened to one lane of traffic for a time before fully reopening shortly before 9 pm.