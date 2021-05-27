Flood Warning issued for Rice by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Be prepared to take shelter in the event the storms intensify and become severe...or a warning is issued by the National Weather Service. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Harper; Harvey; Kingman; McPherson; Reno; Rice The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Significant Weather Advisory for Reno County in south central Kansas Eastern Rice County in central Kansas McPherson County in central Kansas Harper County in south central Kansas Western Harvey County in south central Kansas Kingman County in south central Kansas * Until 1230 AM CDT. * At 1158 PM CDT...National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Windom to near Partridge to 11 miles east of Nashville to near Kiowa...and moving east to southeast at 40 mph. Winds up to 55 mph and small hail is possible. * Locations impacted include Hutchinson, Mcpherson, Lyons, Lindsborg, Kingman, South Hutchinson, Sterling, Anthony, Moundridge, Harper, Inman, Buhler, Haven, Nickerson, Burrton, Galva, Pretty Prairie, Attica, Marquette and Little River. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for central Kansas.