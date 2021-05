Making profits remains the number one priority of every business person out there, regardless of their field. No doubt every entrepreneur desires to transform their business and scale it higher than their competitors. Amazon’s selling remains among the trendiest online marketplaces, and whereby sellers can earn millions by trading from the comfort of their homes. Some businessmen have transformed their fortunes courtesy of Amazon trading, while others still struggle to get started. How inspiring would it be if you changed your business from zero to more than seven figures?