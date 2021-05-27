newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Dominic Cummings: look closely to see the traps he is setting

By Date
MENAFN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(MENAFN - The Conversation) I can''t help wondering how Boris Johnson felt as he woke up to peruse the morning papers the day after his former adviser Dominic Cummings gave evidence to MPs. Young Wilfred on one knee, Dilyn the dog possibly balanced on the other, and Cummings'' description of a shambolic and frankly amateurish governmental machine splashed across the front pages. I expect that after a degree of snorting and harrumphing, the prime minister let out a great sigh of relief. The appearance did not unleash , and the previous week's announcement of had already created a valuable defensive shield.

menafn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Machiavelli
Person
Matt Hancock
Person
Dominic Cummings
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Menafn#Covid#British#Traps#Pawns#Advisers#Lockdowns#Portcullis House#Governmental Failings#Mind#Gotcha#England#Witch Hunts#March Madness#Public Accountability#Imperfect Information#Specific Tests#Blame
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Basketball
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Related
CelebritiesTelegraph

Cummings isn’t a genius – he was a disaster in No 10

The application of the word “genius” has become more overstretched than a pair of Carol Vorderman’s Spanx. (IQ 154, incidentally; the mathematician, not the support underwear). Elon Musk is a “genius” even though his self-driving cars have been known to spontaneously combust. Mrs Brown’s Boys is “comedy genius”, according to the BBC, even though it is about as funny as herpes. And Dominic Cummings is a genius, except for the small, inescapable fact that he isn’t.
U.K.bbcgossip.com

Matt Hancock to face questions over Dominic Cummings allegations

Health secretary will appear in the Commons and host a press conference a day after incendiary claims from PM’s former aide. The health secretary, Matt Hancock, will face MPs on Thursday over allegations made by the former senior No 10 aide Dominic Cummings to a select committee that Hancock lied to colleagues and performed “disastrously” during the Covid pandemic.
WorldTelegraph

Labour has made a mistake: You don't accuse a PM of trivialities when he's trying to save lives

Everybody I have run into in the last week - neighbours in the street, shopkeepers, staff at the hairdressers - has offered a spontaneous anecdote about their wonderful encounter with the Covid vaccination programme. Based either on their own direct experience or that of someone they accompanied to the local vaccine centre, they have expounded on the pleasantness and efficiency of this massive national exercise. I really cannot recall anything like this unanimous outpouring of personal gratitude for a government policy before.
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

Boris Johson's position will be 'untenable' if he has broken ministerial code over 'wallpapergate', warns Gordon Brown as Dominic Cummings surfaces for the first time since revealing he told PM that No11 flat makeover plan might be illegal

Boris Johnson's position will be 'untenable' if he has broken the ministerial code over 'wallpapergate', Gordon Brown warned today. The Labour former PM waded into the row after ministers again refused to say whether Mr Johnson will quit if inquiries find he had breached conduct rules. The premier has dismissed...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Dominic Cummings is the key witness in the case against Boris Johnson – he should stop discrediting himself

During the very short period of time in which Dominic Cummings was the most senior strategic adviser in 10 Downing Street, roughly 100,000 people died prematurely from Covid-19. That kind of unquantifiable grief places a certain amount of sensitivity upon such things as who knew what by when and what they didn’t do.Few governments have ever taken decisions with quite such a weight of life and death laid down upon them. It hardly needs to be repeated that in such circumstances, a degree of solemnity might be required.It is not, for example, a particularly auspicious moment to go on...
Public HealthThe Guardian

‘The government failed’: Dominic Cummings takes aim at No 10’s Covid response

Former aide lashed out at every aspect of the government’s approach and Boris Johnson and Matt Hancock in particular. Dominic Cummings spent an hours-long session in parliament on Wednesday giving evidence to a joint committee on the government’s response to the Covid pandemic. He took aim at Boris Johnson for overseeing a chaotic response and at the health secretary, Matt Hancock, for what he alleged was lying over preparedness and PPE stocks.
WorldThe Guardian

Boris Johnson’s big gamble on Covid-19 public inquiry

When Boris Johnson let slip to the Liberal Democrat leader, Ed Davey, on Tuesday that he would kick off a Covid inquiry in the current session of parliament, it initially appeared to be an off-the-cuff remark. But as he prepared to give MPs a “Covid update” on Wednesday, it became...
Violent CrimesPosted by
The Independent

At 4.21pm on 17 May, Dominic Cummings murdered satire

Clearly it was somewhere in the small print of the roadmap. From Monday 17 May, not only would restaurants and pubs be fully reopened, but the very government itself would roll back the shutters, throw open the windows and, after a long wait, finally let everyone see the alternative reality in which they have been living.We begin with moderately famous blogger Dominic Cummings, who, it transpires, is equally at home in the 25,000 word format as the micro-blog, and the well known micro-blogging host website, Twitter.Of course, Dominic Cummings is no longer involved with the government, after, according to...
PoliticsTelegraph

Dominic Cummings should hold no fear for Boris now

Dominic Cummings meets MPs on Wednesday. For him it’s a chance to show he was right about the virus, that Westminster is inept and that Boris Johnson lacks the strategic insight – or self-discipline – to reform government. He wants to destroy the PM. We’ve had a preview of his...
PoliticsTelegraph

Dominic Cummings' testimony was a display of vengeful score-settling

The appearance of Dominic Cummings before MPs to give his account of the Government’s handling of the pandemic had for weeks been billed as a potentially explosive occasion and it did not disappoint. He denounced Boris Johnson as a media-obsessed incompetent unfit for office, accused Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary,...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Dominic Cummings threatens to reveal ‘crucial’ Covid document to Commons committee

Boris Johnson’s former senior adviser Dominic Cummings has threatened to reveal a “crucial” Covid document ahead of an appearance next week at a Commons committee investigating the government’s handling of the pandemic.And he also took another public swipe at the government, accusing ministers of pursuing a “joke” borders policy as questions mount over the action taken to prevent the spread of a new strain first identified in India.Posting on his social media account, Mr Cummings, who left No 10 at the end of last year, said he was in possession of the “only copy of a crucial historical document...
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Dominic Cummings accuses government of secrecy

Dominic Cummings has claimed that government "secrecy" in its handling of the Covid crisis "contributed greatly to the catastrophe". The prime minister's former adviser tweeted that its performance had been "part disaster, part non-existent". Mr Cummings, who will appear before a committee of MPs next week, also called for more...
Public Healthinews.co.uk

All the questions Dominic Cummings will face when he is grilled by MPs over Covid-19

When Dominic Cummings appears in front of a committee of MPs on Wednesday morning, he has promised to reveal all on how the UK’s Covid-19 catastrophe truly unfolded. He claims to have key documents which shed light on how the major decisions were made – and has taken to Twitter in recent weeks to launch increasingly angry attacks on the Government’s policy and track record.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Dominic Cummings shares call to delay lockdown easing over Covid variant ‘surge’

Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser Dominic Cummings has shared calls from scientists for the government to delay lockdown easing over the “surge” in Covid cases linked to the Indian variant.The ex-Downing Street strategist used social media to point to the warnings from independent experts that lifting curbs now risked a third wave taking hold in the UK.Prof Christina Pagel, a member of the Independent Sage group, said the alarming rate at which the variant was spreading should delay the next stage of lockdown easing on 17 May.Mr Cummings shared a separate message from an expert saying the “precautionary principle”...
Public HealthTelegraph

Dominic Cummings claims 'pseudo lockdowns' are 'hopeless' as he launches fresh attack on Government's Covid-19 response

Dominic Cummings has claimed that “pseudo lockdowns” without “serious enforcement are hopeless” as the Government considers local restrictions to contain the spread of the Indian variant. Threatening another major row with Boris Johnson, the former senior Number 10 adviser has launched a wide-ranging attack on the handling of the pandemic,...