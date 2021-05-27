Dominic Cummings: look closely to see the traps he is setting
(MENAFN - The Conversation) I can''t help wondering how Boris Johnson felt as he woke up to peruse the morning papers the day after his former adviser Dominic Cummings gave evidence to MPs. Young Wilfred on one knee, Dilyn the dog possibly balanced on the other, and Cummings'' description of a shambolic and frankly amateurish governmental machine splashed across the front pages. I expect that after a degree of snorting and harrumphing, the prime minister let out a great sigh of relief. The appearance did not unleash , and the previous week's announcement of had already created a valuable defensive shield.menafn.com