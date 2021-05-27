Nicola Sturgeon: Income tax rises ‘not on the table’ during coalition talks with Scottish Greens

Nicola Sturgeon’s promise to freeze income tax rates in Scotland for the next five years will not be part of coalition negotiations with the Greens. The First Minister’s official spokesman said the SNP would not be “deviating” from its manifesto promise on tax made ahead of the election. The issue is likely to come up during formal talks with Greens given that the smaller party promised its voters it would push the Scottish Government to raise taxes for the wealthiest.