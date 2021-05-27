Champions League final 2021 a game of two sides powered by gas and oil

A Russian court Monday postponed the beginning of an "extremism" hearing against the political network of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, part of a campaign to sideline opposition to President Vladimir Putin. As the proceedings got underway, prosecutors submitted additional documents pushing the start date of the trial to June 9, lawyers representing Navalny's organisations said. The proceedings, which are being held behind closed doors, are part of a sweeping crackdown on Putin's most prominent critic who was jailed this year and survived a poisoning attack in August. As part of the effort -- which comes a few months before parliamentary elections -- the lower house is set on Tuesday to begin debating a bill banning members of "extremist" organisations from being elected lawmakers.