Andean Precious Metals Reports Increased Profitability & $11M of Free Cash Flow in the First Quarter
(MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Andean Precious Metals Reports Increased Profitability & $11M of Free Cash Flow in the First Quarter. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2021) - Andean Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV: APM) (" Andean " or the " Company "), a precious metals production and exploration company, today reported its operational and financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars unless indicated otherwise.menafn.com