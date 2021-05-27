newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Eagles would be wise to consider trading Dallas Goedert for cornerback help

By Liam Jenkins
phillysportsnetwork.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NFL Draft is in the rear-view mirror and OTA’s are well underway. For most teams, this means that the roster is usually set and all eyes are on maximizing its potential. However, the Eagles are not most teams. Having failed to address the dire need for a cornerback to partner Darius Slay on the outside, Howie Roseman will undoubtedly be a little antsy. This isn’t the first time the Eagles have been in this spot though…

phillysportsnetwork.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Richard Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#Cons#American Football#The Nfl Draft#Ota#Bills#The Philadelphia Eagles#Stanford#Indy#Wr#Colts Cb#Chargers#Gm#Colts Te#Trading Dallas Goedert#Shocked Eagles Fans#First Round Picks#Reliable Te Depth#Rookie Brevin Jordan#Passes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLprofootballrumors.com

Zach Ertz Won’t Report For Eagles Offseason

The last update we had on Zach Ertz was a couple of weeks ago, when it looked like things might be headed in the right direction between him and the Eagles. That apparently wasn’t the case. Philadelphia passed on adding a tight end in the draft, and the chances were...
NFLPosted by
Philly Report

Eagles sign Ryan Kerrigan, Washington's all-time sacks leader

(Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (PHILADELPHIA) The Eagles signed four-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Ryan Kerrigan to a one-year contract, according to ESPN. Kerrigan is the Washington Football Team’s all-time leader in sacks with 95.5. The 32-year-old only started one game last season but still had 5.5 sacks and five tackles for loss.
NFLchatsports.com

Ryan Kerrigan to Sign Eagles Contract After 10 Years with WFT

Free-agent linebacker Ryan Kerrigan announced on his own Instagram account Monday that he is signing with the Philadelphia Eagles after spending the previous 10 years with the Washington Football Team. Jon Machota. Former Washington 4-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Ryan Kerrigan is signing with the Eagles pic.twitter.com/9YhLKJElzc. "I know I...
NFLcrossingbroad.com

Tom Donahoe-Gate: Tom Donahoe Himself Calls the Whole Thing “Silly”

Let’s get it back to the Eagles, and Tom Donahoe-gate. Tuesday morning, GM Howie Roseman gave an honest explanation of what happened during the awkward moment that was broadcasted FOR ALL OF THE WORLD TO SEE. It was Thursday night, the Birds had just selected Milton Williams with pick #73, and the Eagles Senior Advisor gave an awkward fist bump to Roseman, displaying what appeared to be some sort of disagreement with the selection.
NFLchatsports.com

Will the Eagles extend Zach Ertz? History says don’t write it off

After an emotional press conference at the end of the year and a painful shot of J for one last time as teammates, many assumed that Zach Ertz would be departing the City of Brotherly Love. The NFL Draft has been and gone and the Stanford product is still on the roster and it looks as though he will play one more year as an Eagle. After that? Howie Roseman has a very difficult decision to make.
NFLchatsports.com

Philadelphia Eagles GM Howie Roseman speaks on draft-day disagreement

Howie Roseman, Philadelphia Eagles (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) As you might imagine, whenever you’re discussing anything related to the Philadelphia Eagles, every member of the fan base and media has their ideas on what happened. That’s why anytime there’s something that we can take from someone who was actually involved in the incident, you want to listen to what’s being said.
NFLCBS Sports

Eagles' Zach Ertz: Still likely to be traded?

Ertz is still a strong candidate to be traded this offseason, according to Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia. Given the chatter earlier this spring, it's a little surprising Ertz is still on the Eagles' roster this late in the offseason. That doesn't means he'll still be with the team for Week 1, but it does suggest trade talks haven't moved along the way the Eagles were hoping. It's also possible the team ultimately decides to keep Ertz, considering Dallas Goedert is the only other tight end on the roster with more than three NFL starts or 23 career receptions.
NFLNBC Philadelphia

Eagles' Zach Ertz Not Going Anywhere Unless Price Is Right

Why Howie Roseman is in no hurry to trade Zach Ertz originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The draft has come and gone. When the smoke had settled following the three-day NFL draft, Ertz - somewhat surprisingly - remained a Philadelphia Eagle, and Howie Roseman’s message to the rest of the league is that he has no plans to just give him away.
NFLchatsports.com

Howie Roseman admits the Eagles tried to trade up even higher to get DeVonta Smith

Just a few days after the 2021 NFL Draft and Howie Roseman is talking about the Eagles draft class, including the unanimous excitement about DeVonta Smith and why Landon Dickerson is worth the risk. Howie spoke to Angelo Cataldi on the SportsRadio 94WIP Morning Show on Tuesday, and also explained how they come up with the Eagles draft board.
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Eagles’ Howie Roseman responds to scrutiny over awkward draft fistbump

Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is trying to clarify the awkward draft room video that went viral following the team’s third round selection. Video from the draft room showed Eagles senior scout Tom Donahoe offering a reluctant-looking fistbump to Roseman following the team’s selection of defensive lineman Milton Williams 73rd overall. Roseman seemed to be somewhat exasperated in response to Donahoe. The video raised speculation about the relations between Roseman and the team’s scouts, which had appeared strained this season. There was even some speculation that Roseman had gone off his own personal draft board to make the selection, ignoring the full team version.
NFLUSA Today

Nick Sirianni looking for Eagles' rookies to show what they can do

Nick Sirianni is all about making plays and competition, so it should be no shock that the Eagles’ first-year head coach is on the prowl for playmakers and guys who want to compete. After his first minicamp practice as the Eagles head coach, Sirianni let it be known that he...