Eagles would be wise to consider trading Dallas Goedert for cornerback help

Ertz is still a strong candidate to be traded this offseason, according to Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia. Given the chatter earlier this spring, it's a little surprising Ertz is still on the Eagles' roster this late in the offseason. That doesn't means he'll still be with the team for Week 1, but it does suggest trade talks haven't moved along the way the Eagles were hoping. It's also possible the team ultimately decides to keep Ertz, considering Dallas Goedert is the only other tight end on the roster with more than three NFL starts or 23 career receptions.