ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will report sales of $2.00 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.93 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.05 billion. Campbell Soup posted sales of $2.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, June 9th.