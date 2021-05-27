ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share
Brokerages forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) will report earnings per share of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for ExlService’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11. ExlService reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 88.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.www.modernreaders.com