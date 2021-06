When it comes to consumer audio products, Sony is among the best of the best. We’ve written at length on this site about the brand’s audio products, which include some of the best soundbars and wireless headphones in the world. Now, the brand is launching a new suite of portable speakers — the XB13, the XP500, the XP700, and the XG500. And the best part is they’re tailor-made for those who are ready to live it up outdoors once more.