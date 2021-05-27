State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)
State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,360,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,430 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Altria Group worth $120,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.modernreaders.com