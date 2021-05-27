Real Madrid legend Casillas wants to train goalkeepers in Dubai

Raul spoke to the media after Castilla gutting playoff exit to Ibiza, discussing the match, players and his own future at the club. There was some heated conversation between some of Real Madrid officals and the referee at the full time whistle with the backroom staff clearly frustrated by the manner of Castilla’s exit. Although Raul didn’t explain what was discussed between his staff and the referee, he did vent his frustration about the format “I don’t think its the best because they don’t beat you and you get eliminated. Today is a day to be happy and content because the boys have given everything. It is a game that could have been chosen for either of us, we have fought it and it is to feel very happy for everything we have experienced. This is not the end, it is the beginning of many very beautiful ones for everyone. It is a year for everyone to be happy within the club ”.