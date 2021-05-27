Real Madrid legend Casillas wants to train goalkeepers in Dubai

newsbreak-logo
(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Legendary Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas visited the Dubai Sports Council headquarters and expressed an interest to open a football academy in Dubai. Casillas was accompanied by his former Real Madrid and Spain teammate, Michel Salgado. The two former footballers were received by Nasser Aman Al Rahma,...

