NewSquare Capital LLC Increases Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ATHM. CLSA cut shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.33.