NewSquare Capital LLC Increases Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)
NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.www.modernreaders.com