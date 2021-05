The Nationals and Cubs have some deep connections, if only for this year. While they do share some history having faced off in the 2017 NLDS, the biggest ties between the two clubs can be found sitting in the third-base dugout at Wrigley Field this week. Starter Jon Lester and outfielder Kyle Schwarber made their official returns to Chicago on Monday, bringing back feelings of nostalgia rooted in the 2016 World Series title they won together.