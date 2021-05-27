Minnesota Timberwolves Minority Owner Seeks To Block Sale To Alex Rodriguez And Marc Lore

The corporate entity that currently serves as the second-largest ownership group of the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves and WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx has filed a complaint against the teams’ majority owner, Glen Taylor, and his corporations. The plaintiff, Orbit Sports, seeks monetary damages of at least $300 million and says that its partnership agreement provides that, in the event of a “control sale,” it had the right to sell its entire interest to the buyer, which is referred to as tag-along rights, and that the defendants have wrongfully denied the invocation of such rights.