newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves Minority Owner Seeks To Block Sale To Alex Rodriguez And Marc Lore

By Darren Heitner
abovethelaw.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe corporate entity that currently serves as the second-largest ownership group of the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves and WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx has filed a complaint against the teams’ majority owner, Glen Taylor, and his corporations. The plaintiff, Orbit Sports, seeks monetary damages of at least $300 million and says that its partnership agreement provides that, in the event of a “control sale,” it had the right to sell its entire interest to the buyer, which is referred to as tag-along rights, and that the defendants have wrongfully denied the invocation of such rights.

abovethelaw.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Rodriguez
Person
Glen Taylor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota Lynx#Orbit Sports#The Star Tribune#The U S District Court#Heitner Legal#Darrenheitner#Florida Levin College#Contract#Ownership#League Approval#Defendants#Sale#Tag Along Rights#Corporate Entity#Tech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
News Break
NBA
News Break
Twitter
News Break
WNBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAHastings Tribune

Alex Rodriguez, Marc Lore officially reach agreement on buying Wolves, Lynx

MINNEAPOLIS — Former Major League Baseball star Alex Rodriguez and tech entrepreneur Marc Lore officially reached an agreement with Glen Taylor on the $1.5 billion purchase of the Timberwolves and Lynx, the franchises announced Friday. The announcement was expected after the sides came to the agreement Thursday and made it...
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Marc Lore Believes Wolves Negotiations “Close To Finish Line”

As we detailed on Tuesday, the exclusive 30-day negotiating window that Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor and a group led by Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore entered into last month expired this week, but the two sides reportedly continue to negotiate in good faith. Speaking to Matthew Boyle of Bloomberg, Lore...
NBACBS Sports

Alex Rodriguez's ownership group still working on Timberwolves deal: 'We're getting close to the finish line'

An ownership group featuring Alex Rodriguez set to purchase the Minnesota Timberwolves from current owner Glen Taylor was unable to finalize a deal before their negotiating window ended, per ESPN's Brian Windhorst. The group signed a letter of intent on April 10, which gave them exclusive negotiating rights for the next 30 days. However, that time frame has passed without a formal deal.
NBAsemoball.com

AP source: T-wolves sale to Lore, A-Rod up for NBA approval

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Minnesota Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor has reached agreement on his $1.5 billion sale of the club to e-commerce mogul Marc Lore and former baseball star Alex Rodriguez, a person with knowledge of the negotiation told The Associated Press on Thursday. The person spoke to the AP on...
NBAJanesville Gazette

Negotiations between Lore, A-Rod and Taylor for sale of Timberwolves continue

MINNEAPOLIS — The 30-day negotiation window between Timberwolves and Lynx owner Glen Taylor and prospective new owners Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez has expired, but negotiations between the parties continue on an agreement for the purchase of the franchises, sources said Tuesday. The expiration of the 30-day exclusivity window without...
NBAMinneapolis Star Tribune

A-Rod's partner in buying Wolves, Lynx, Marc Lore knows a thing or two about deals

Marc Lore is known for being a tech entrepreneur who also has a communications style that has inspired workers and convinced the nation's largest retailer to take some uncharacteristic risks. If his latest deal with partner and former Major League Baseball player Alex Rodriguez to buy the Timberwolves goes through,...
NBAPosted by
Front Office Sports

A-Rod Deal For Timberwolves Still Alive, But Sliding

Alex Rodriguez and business partner Marc Lore signed a letter of intent on April 10 to buy the Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx in a deal worth around $1.5 billion. It’s now a month later, the pair has yet to reach an agreement with owner Glen Taylor, and the expiration date for their 30-day exclusive negotiating window has passed.
MLBPopculture

Alex Rodriguez's Ownership Group to Purchase 2 Pro Teams for $1.5 Billion

The ownership group that includes former MLB star Alex Rodriguez has reached an agreement to purchase the Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx for $1.5 billion, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Rodriguez is in the group with tech entrepreneur Marc Lore, and they are equal 50-50 partners in the purchase.
NBAfox9.com

Report: Window for A-Rod, Marc Lore to buy Timberwolves expires without deal

MINNEAPOLIS - Former Major League Baseball star Alex Rodriguez and Walmart CEO Marc Lore don’t own the Minnesota Timberwolves, at least not yet. Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor made it public on April 10 that he had entered into a 30-day negotiating window with a group led by Rodriguez and Lore to sell the team. That window expired on Monday, and according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, negotiations are ongoing but no formal deal is in place.
NBAPosted by
Bring Me The News

Reports: A-Rod, Lore reach agreement to buy Timberwolves, Lynx from Glen Taylor

Multiple reports say billionaire businessman Glen Taylor has reached an agreement to sell the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx to Alex Rodriguez and Mark Lore. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the sale price is for approximately $1.5 billion. Front Office Sports was the first to report that an agreement was in place, adding that the expected sale price was "about $1.5 billion."
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Timberwolves Confirm Agreement To Purchase Team

The Timberwolves have issued a statement confirming that the team will be sold to Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez, tweets Brian Windhorst of ESPN. “Glen Taylor has reached an agreement with Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez regarding the sale and future ownership of the Wolves and Lynx,” the statement reads. “The transaction will close following league approval beginning the transition of ownership and a new chapter.”
NBAoutkick.com

Swing And A Hit: A-Rod Reaches Deal To Own 50% Of Wolves

Alex Rodriguez may have struck out in his engagement with Jennifer Lopez, but it appears he has hit a home run in his attempts to own an NBA team. Per Front Office Sports, A-Rod and tech mogul Marc Lore are set to become co-owners of the Minnesota Timberwolves after reaching an agreement to buy the club from current owner Glen Taylor.
NBASun-Journal

NBA roundup: Timberwolves sale awaiting league approval

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor has reached agreement on his $1.5 billion sale of the club to e-commerce mogul Marc Lore and former baseball star Alex Rodriguez, a person with knowledge of the negotiation told The Associated Press on Thursday. The person spoke to the AP on condition...
NBAbloomberglaw.com

Wachtell Helps A-Rod, Investor Marc Lore Clinch T-Wolves Deal

Alex Rodriguez also used the firm for ill-fated New York Mets bid. Ballard Spahr, Proskauer advise on Minnesota Timberwolves sale. Alex Rodriguez has tapped Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz for his $1.5 billion purchase of the National Basketball Association’s Minnesota Timberwolves, the second time in the past year the former baseball star has aimed to acquire a professional sports team with the help of the Wall Street firm.
NBAdigitalcommerce360.com

Walmart vet Lore and A-Rod start venture firm

(Bloomberg)—Former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez and Walmart Inc. ecommerce veteran Marc Lore are forming a venture capital firm, broadening their partnership as the duo pursues a separate deal to acquire a professional basketball team. The new company, which will be called Vision/Capital/People, or VCP, launches with $50 million...
NBAWDIO-TV

Wolves, Lynx announce new ownership agreement, pending league approval

Friday, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx officially announced the pending sale of their franchises. Longtime owner Glen Taylor has been in talks with e-commerce mogul Marc Lore and former baseball star Alex Rodriguez regarding a possible sale of the teams. The Timberwolves and Lynx on Friday confirmed that a deal...
Beauty & Fashion247Sports

Alex Rodriguez announces launch of new makeup line for men

Alex Rodriguez has plenty of business ventures since his retirement. First, he and ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez attempted to buy the New York Mets. After that swing and miss, Rodriguez and a group put in to buy an NBA franchise, the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, as of earlier this month, he and the group haven’t closed on the purchase, according to a report.
NBAtheScore

Report: A-Rod, tech billionaire seal $1.5B purchase of T-Wolves

Former MLB star Alex Rodriguez and tech entrepreneur Marc Lore reached an agreement to purchase the Minnesota Timberwolves from Glen Taylor for $1.5 billion, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania. Rodriguez and Lore will reportedly be 50-50 partners in the acquisition, which also includes the WNBA's Minnesota Lynx. Taylor put...