Cel-Sci Stock Clears Technical Benchmark, Hitting 80-Plus RS Rating

By INVESTOR'S BUSINESS DAILY, MARK SHARAR
Investor's Business Daily
 3 days ago

Cel-Sci (CVM) saw an improvement to its Relative Strength Rating on Thursday, rising from 79 to 87. An over-80 RS Rating makes Cel-Sci stock a potential candidate for your watchlist. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price strength. This...

Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $34 million-$36 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.18 million. A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHSP. Craig...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Trading 3.8% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)’s stock price traded up 3.8% on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $91.00 to $93.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Domo traded as high as $69.90 and last traded at $68.14. 2,571 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 327,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.62.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “GoodRx Holdings Inc. provides consumer-focused digital healthcare platform. GoodRx Holdings Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “. Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GDRX. Barclays reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.71.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks Investment Research Lowers Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) to Sell

According to Zacks, “Beam Global produces patented infrastructure products for the electrification of transportation. It produces products for electric vehicle charging, outdoor media and energy security. Beam Global, formerly known as Envision Solar, is based in San Diego California. “. Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company....
Stockspulse2.com

DG Stock Price: $260 Target By Citi

The shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) have received a price target increase from $250 to $260. These are the details. The shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) have received a price target increase from $250 to $260. And Citi analyst Paul Lejuez is maintaining a “Buy” rating on the company shares. Lejuez noted that there was “a lot to like” in the company’s recently quarterly results.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target Increased to $96.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArcBest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.92.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $73 million-$77 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.83 million. NASDAQ:NGMS traded up $4.86 during...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Top Stocks to Buy in June

If you're frustrated with the market volatility so far in 2021, you're certainly not alone. After a sharp rebound last year, the Nasdaq Composite has been very choppy this year but is currently up about 7% year to date. Two top retailers that are far outpacing the market averages are...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Trading 6.9% Higher

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)’s stock price traded up 6.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $56.52 and last traded at $56.52. 1,120 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 166,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.86.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) Declines By 59.0%

Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 59.0% from the April 29th total of 7,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “AXT, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound semiconductor substrates, as well as opto-electronic semiconductor devices such as high-brightness light emitting devices, and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. “. Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AXTI. Northland Securities boosted their price target on...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICL Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.25.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Target Price at $48.56

Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.56.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Oppenheimer Cuts Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target to $38.00

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on IOVA. Piper Sandler cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.77.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Banco Santander S.A. Sells 15,777 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 63.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 15,777 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) PT Raised to $230.00 at Piper Sandler

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $241.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dollar General from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $231.13.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cibc World Markets Corp Lowers Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 56.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,416 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.