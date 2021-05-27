Saint James School Art Students Place at Draw Montgomery Competition

Saint James School had two students place in the Draw Montgomery Competition. The Draw Montgomery Art Competition, sponsored by the Montgomery Chapter of the American Institute of Architects, is a juried art exhibition for students 7-9 and 10-12 in South Central and Southeast Alabama. The environments of the River Region including South Central and Southeast Alabama should be the focus of the subject matter for entries (architecture, interiors, structures, landscapes, etc.). The artwork will be exhibited at the Anita P. Folmar Youth Art Gallery of Montgomery at the Armory Learning Arts Center. Both winners, Izabella Janush-Hernandez and Sydney Eng are taught by Saint James art teacher, Evelyn Shoults.