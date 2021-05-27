How To Benefit From Low Implied Volatility On GM Stock

AAII explores stocks with low share prices relative to their book value to see if it’s possible to establish basic financial criteria to separate the winners from the losers. The Piotroski financial scoring system has grown into a popular approach to identify companies that have solid and improving financials. Our Piotroski High F-Score screen segments firms by financial strength and is helpful in identifying both potentially attractive stocks as well companies to avoid. Generally, the higher the F-Score, the greater the average portfolio return. Our Piotroski High F-Score screening model has shown impressive long-term performance, with an average annual gain since 1998 of 17.1%, versus 6.5% for the S&P 500 index over the same period.